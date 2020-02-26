Menu
Albert Bowls club president and Fraser Coast District junior coordinator Bob Hill.
News

The Gympie man intent on shaking things up for fading sport

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
26th Feb 2020 12:01 AM
BOWLS: The need for young blood in bowls is obvious and Albert Bowls Club president and newly appointed Fraser Coast District junior co-ordinator Bob Hill has found a way to secure the future of the bowls club.

Hill spoke to parents and bowlers at the club to get the word out he wanted to recruit young players.

Albert Bowls club president and Fraser Coast District junior coordinator Bob Hill.
“I started with one player Cody (Pearce) 18 months ago and then we had four and now we have 11,” he said.

“We had James Nash State High participating in school sport and we have St Patrick’s College now as well.

- Teenage bowls champions destroy stereotypes

- Hot play from Gympie junior bowls players

“We train the children on a Thursday and I hope we can pick up some juniors from St Patrick’s because there is a lot of potential.

Albert Bowls Club junior competitors who competed at the Queensland Lawn Bowls Juniors State Championship. - Travis Pearce gold medal, Hayden Oster silver medal, Cody Bernard silver medal
“I used to sit around here (the club) on Wednesdays and Fridays playing bowls and looked at all the old people and think ‘where are we going? We are not going to progress’.”

Despite a few naysayers, Hill persisted.

“There were a few people telling me that they had tried this before and it would not work. They all want to be coaches now,” he said.

Albert Bowls Club junior competitors who competed at the Queensland Lawn Bowls Juniors State Championship. -
“It has just progressed over the last 18 months, we have three state champions and no club has done that before. We have never had a member at our club as a state champion ever.”

Any junior interested in playing can phone Bob Hill on 0438 715 291.

