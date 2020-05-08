Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This Gympie industry is showing signs of recovery
This Gympie industry is showing signs of recovery
News

The Gympie industry showing signs of returning to normal

Donna Jones
8th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REAL ESTATE agents Steph West and Tina Tillinger of Anchor Realty are rejoicing that the lockdown on open home inspections has been partially lifted.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Region could lose 1000 volunteer fireys over red tape

Valley business makes name for itself in industry awards

Gympie man's invention helped to cure his chronic pain

Steph West and Tina Tillinger of Anchor Realty
Steph West and Tina Tillinger of Anchor Realty

“There can be no more than six people plus an agent at any one time and we have to obey the 4sq m proximity rule and the 1.5m social distancing requirement,” Ms West said. “But we’re pretty excited.”

Ms West said Anchor liked to use open homes as a way to entice more out-of-area buyers to the region so it had been a slightly trying six weeks.

Tina Tillinger and Steph West of Anchor Realty
Tina Tillinger and Steph West of Anchor Realty

There have still been plenty of inquiries but the relaxing of rules by Queensland Health, effective from May 1, provides more than a glimmer of hope.

“Open homes get us more people inspecting, and quicker sales and ultimately better prices for the owners,” Ms West said.

coronavirus gympie covid-19 gympie gympie business gympie property market gympie real estate market
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: ‘Suspicious death’ at Cooloola Cove

        premium_icon BREAKING: ‘Suspicious death’ at Cooloola Cove

        News POLICE are appealing for witnesses following the potentially suspicious death of a 44-year-old man at Cooloola Cove.

        Syndicate that sold drugs online taken offline by cops

        premium_icon Syndicate that sold drugs online taken offline by cops

        Crime Three arrested over drug ring operating from Brisbane to Mackay

        100+ Gympie fireys could be banned in blue card showdown

        premium_icon 100+ Gympie fireys could be banned in blue card showdown

        News 19 per cent of Gympie’s volunteer firefighters have yet to apply as the QFES...

        FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days