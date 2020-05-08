The Gympie industry showing signs of returning to normal

REAL ESTATE agents Steph West and Tina Tillinger of Anchor Realty are rejoicing that the lockdown on open home inspections has been partially lifted.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Region could lose 1000 volunteer fireys over red tape

Valley business makes name for itself in industry awards

Gympie man's invention helped to cure his chronic pain

Steph West and Tina Tillinger of Anchor Realty

“There can be no more than six people plus an agent at any one time and we have to obey the 4sq m proximity rule and the 1.5m social distancing requirement,” Ms West said. “But we’re pretty excited.”

Ms West said Anchor liked to use open homes as a way to entice more out-of-area buyers to the region so it had been a slightly trying six weeks.

Tina Tillinger and Steph West of Anchor Realty

There have still been plenty of inquiries but the relaxing of rules by Queensland Health, effective from May 1, provides more than a glimmer of hope.

“Open homes get us more people inspecting, and quicker sales and ultimately better prices for the owners,” Ms West said.