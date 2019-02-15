The Gympie girl on her way to becoming a spy

NEW USC Law student, Lily Breedon of Gympie, is making no secret of the fact she wants to work for one of Australia's top spy and security agencies.

The 2018 James Nash School captain will take her first step towards securing her target when she starts the combined Laws/Criminology and Justice degree at USC's Sunshine Coast campus next week.

"I'm definitely interested in working with the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation ASIO, or the nation's secret foreign intelligence service, ASIS,” said Lily, an OP2 recipient.

If a career in national security, intelligence and counter-espionage did not eventuate, her next option was to work in criminal law.

"I really enjoyed legal studies in high school and knew that I wanted to pursue an area that would continue to challenge me,” said Lily, who received her school's top award for legal studies, extension English and ancient history.

"I am really excited to discover other career possibilities and opportunities through studying both law and criminology at USC,” she said.

Experiencing a mock trial in USC's Law School's Moot Court during a school visit to USC's Sunshine Coast campus during Year 12 cemented her decision to enrol at the University.

"I like that the Moot Court is an accurate representation of a modern courtroom and taking part in the simulated court presentation will be great preparation for when I graduate,” she said.

"I'm also looking forward to the practical legal training, including placements and internships, that I will have the opportunity to complete through the USC Law School programs.

The 17-year-old starts the next exciting chapter of her life next Monday, when USC's Semester 1 Orientation Week gets underway.

"Another major advantage to going to USC is that it allows me to still live at home and keep my part-time job,” she said.

Lily plans to use USC's free express shuttle bus service that operates between the Gympie and Sunshine Coast campuses to commute to lectures and tutorials.

Applications are still open to study at USC in 2019. Details are available at www.usc.edu.au/learn