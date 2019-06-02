The Gympie cafe you voted as the eggs beny champion

TASTY: Megan O'Donnell one of the staff from Farmer and Sun Cafe, whose eggs benedict has been named the best in the city.

TASTY: Megan O'Donnell one of the staff from Farmer and Sun Cafe, whose eggs benedict has been named the best in the city. Troy Jegers

FARMER and Sun has cracked Gympie's taste buds with the award-winning cafe's eggs benedict named the best in the city by online readers.

It is a community recognition owner Sharla Watson was thrilled to receive just in time for the cafe's fourth birthday celebrations today.

"We definitely strive and take pride in making simple, delicious local food (and great coffee), so to be chosen by our online community is a great achievement,” Mrs Watson said.

It is not the first time the award-winning cafe has been named by The Gympie Times Facebook readers as a prize place because of its food.

And it was up against some cracking eggs benedict competition.

The Cafe at the Museum and Panini's Bakery and Cafe drew strong support from our online readers as well.

Mrs Watson said she has never personally felt pressure to top each of Farmer and Sun's achievements.

"(We're) always aiming for our very best, to meet our customers' needs, and keeping up with trends. When you love what you do, and have a great team of staff it definitely makes it a lot easier.”