The Gympie business statistic that needs improving

Almost half of Gympie businesses generate less than $100,000 in turnover. Juanmonino

SMALL business is considered a lifeblood of Gympie, but data reveals that close to half of the region's employers are turning over less than $100,000 every year.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics Business Register has revealed that in 2016-17, 45.4 per cent of the region's businesses were operating in the lowest economic band, a rate 5 per cent higher than the Queensland average.

It is also at least 4 per cent higher than the rates of Fraser Coast, Noosa, Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast council areas.

The figures also show that between 2014 and 2017, the number of Gympie businesses in this range dropped from 2080 to 2000, a loss of 3.8 per cent - well below the Queensland rate which grew by 2.2 per cent.

Gympie's business growth has been less than half of the Queensland average. Nicholas Falconer

This drop offsets growth which did happen - a total of 95 new registered businesses started up in that same period.

The region's biggest mover was in big business, with 202 businesses reporting turnover of $2 million or more, up from 162 in 2014-15.

Despite this increase, Gympie's average business growth rate over those years of 2.2 per cent was less than half of the state's, which was 4.9 per cent.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Ben Riches said the numbers highlighted the need for small businesses to receive extra support - and not only restricted to financial aid.

CALL FOR SUPPORT: Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Ben Riches says small business needs new strategies. Renee Albrecht

Mr Riches pointed to a co-working space "where small business can get together and share their ideas” as a strategy which had proven successful in other towns and cities in Australia, and could have the same effect in Gympie.

"It's something that Gympie really lacks,” he said.

"It would help move business forward rather than closing them down.”

Mr Riches said the chamber had been discussing the idea with the council for the past two years.

While he said they were "very open to the idea”, so far nothing had come to fruition.

Mentoring was another strategy which would boost the region.

Gympie business owners must keep on top of their finances, Chamber of Commerce President Ben Riches says. demaerre

However, he said this was hampered by a catch-22.

"There are very good business owners who give up their time, but they're very busy themselves.”

Improving small business owners' economic education was also vital.

"You've got to really be over your numbers. It's so easy in business to have those creep up,” Mr Riches said.

"If business is strong then employment grows.”

And growing business would help halt the trend of the region's youths leaving for greener pastures.