The Gympie boy with a strong message to all adults

CLEANING UP: 7-year-old boy from Glastonbury Jonte McEwan is doing his bit to make the Gympie region a tidier place and he needs your help. Troy Jegers

A SEVEN-year-old boy from Glastonbury is a 'man on a mission' to tidy up the planet one soft drink can at a time.

Jonte McEwan is an intelligent boy who is surprising many residents with his gift.

He could even be smarter than the average adult, spending most of his holidays picking up other people's litter.

Jonte travelled to Noosa, Hervey Bay, Tin Can Bay, Rainbow Beach with his family and witnessed first hand people blatantly leaving their rubbish behind.

"When I was in Hervey Bay I saw a man throw a cigarette into the ocean,” Jonte said.

His mum Karen Jarling said that the man scrunched up the cigarette box and threw it into the ocean.

"I had some words to say to him when he did it,” she said.

"This is not the behaviour from the 1970s when people could be excused for not knowing better, this is happening today.

"There was a dominos pizza box in the driveway on Wednesday morning. We're picking up a lot of Bundaberg Lazy Bear Rum cans all over the place.”

Mrs Jarling said Jonte often asked her why grown up adults litter.

"We have seven-year-olds questioning why are people doing this, all they are doing is polluting the world and one day there will be no food left for them to eat,” she said.

"Seven-year-olds are being taught at school the right thing to do, then they see the actions of the adults which are completely different.

"My kids are telling me the big bulk bags are filling up with bottles for the 10c refund for recycling, then you have adults driving home with a lazy bear and turfing it out the window.

"There doesn't seem to be a carry on for that learning from childhood to adulthood.”

Asked what repercussions should be in place for those who litter, Jonte chimed in with "picking up litter.”

"There should be punishment for them,” Jonte said.

"They should be required to pick up 100 pieces of rubbish each day.

"I think this is bad problem and people need to clean up their act, these adults are acting like 3-year-olds.”

Mrs Jarling thinks the issue is getting worse in the Gympie region.

"I don't know if the dump closures can be blamed for it, but driving the boys to school there's black plastic bags - utes and trailers are supposed to be covered these days so why is this happening?

"We picked up hundreds of pieces of rubbish over the school holidays.”

Clean Up Australia Day is held on Sunday March 3.