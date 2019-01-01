The Gympie baby who could not wait for his own New Year

NEW YEAR: Mum Madison Collins and Dad Tyson Anderson enjoy their first moments with new-born son Oliver Arthur-William Anderson.

NEWBORN Oliver Arthur-William Anderson was scheduled to be Gympie Hospital's first baby of the New Year.

But he just could not wait, apparently.

Instead he became our last baby of 2018, calling time on his mother's pregnancy at 1.25am on New Year's Eve.

Everything went smoothly, his mother Madison Collins reported.

And young Oliver did his best to make things easy, she said.

Weighing in at 2551g (5lb 10oz), he came into the world relatively easily, thanks in part to the staff at Gympie Hospital's maternity unit.

"All the staff were great,” Oliver's dad, Tyson Anderson said yesterday.

"They even brought him a couple of outfits.”

"They gave me hints on breast feeding,” Madison said.

"I had the choice of going to the Sunshine Coast, but I chose to have him at Gympie Hospital.

"They let Tyson stay with me. They're awesome up here,” she said.