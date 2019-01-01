Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW YEAR: Mum Madison Collins and Dad Tyson Anderson enjoy their first moments with new-born son Oliver Arthur-William Anderson.
NEW YEAR: Mum Madison Collins and Dad Tyson Anderson enjoy their first moments with new-born son Oliver Arthur-William Anderson. Arthur Gorrie
News

The Gympie baby who could not wait for his own New Year

Arthur Gorrie
by
1st Jan 2019 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEWBORN Oliver Arthur-William Anderson was scheduled to be Gympie Hospital's first baby of the New Year.

But he just could not wait, apparently.

Instead he became our last baby of 2018, calling time on his mother's pregnancy at 1.25am on New Year's Eve.

Everything went smoothly, his mother Madison Collins reported.

And young Oliver did his best to make things easy, she said.

Weighing in at 2551g (5lb 10oz), he came into the world relatively easily, thanks in part to the staff at Gympie Hospital's maternity unit.

"All the staff were great,” Oliver's dad, Tyson Anderson said yesterday.

"They even brought him a couple of outfits.”

"They gave me hints on breast feeding,” Madison said.

"I had the choice of going to the Sunshine Coast, but I chose to have him at Gympie Hospital.

"They let Tyson stay with me. They're awesome up here,” she said.

babies gympie hospital madison collins new year 2019 oliver anderson tyson anderson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Owner of new Rainbow Beach eatery starts his day at 2am

    premium_icon Owner of new Rainbow Beach eatery starts his day at 2am

    News New Rainbow Beach venture hits the spot with breakfast and lunchtime diners

    Resort management could be your next step

    premium_icon Resort management could be your next step

    News Management rights at Rainbow Getaway could be an investment or a job

    'Dogs seeking to escape fireworks have been found impaled'

    premium_icon 'Dogs seeking to escape fireworks have been found impaled'

    News Letter says we need to find new way to celebrate NYE

    Gympie region businesses to be sold in act of parental love

    premium_icon Gympie region businesses to be sold in act of parental love

    Business Family moves to make time for what matters

    Local Partners