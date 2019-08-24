Menu
Gympie Cats under-12s - (Back from left) Luke Hamilton (coach), Aralia Scammell, Patrick Osborne, Cody Mathison, Archie Baltzer, Jacob Osborne, Tye Willis, Bryson Cottom, Max Kirsopp, Bailee Green, Dylan Mathison, Cooper Creighton, Jason Ogden, Elliot Nolan, Tom Stegemann and Tim Mathison (Manager). (Front) Flynn Nolan, Patrick Bourke, Mitchell Hill, William (Billy) Davies, Matthew Stegemann, Jaxon Warren, Cohan Lowe and Fred Hamilton.
The gun Gympie Cats teams hungry for finals footy

Rebecca Singh
24th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
AUSSIE RULES: The Gympie Cats under-12s team are the side to beat - the minor premiers are just one win away from the grand final.

The side will battle against second placed Kawana tomorrow and the team's manager Tim Mathison said the Cats would have to use the size of the home ground to their advantage.

"Kawana are a good team but they play at a small ground at the school because they are waiting for their new stadium,” he said.

"We will have to use the size of the Gympie ground to our advantage.”

Mathison said that his side's biggest strength was their fitness.

"The comeback win against Kawana was incredible,” he said.

"We were behind for three quarters and then kicked three goals in the fourth to win the game. It was an amazing quarter.”

It was a pleasant surprise for Mathison for the side to be in the position to contend for a finals spot.

He said they had a very young team. ”We have children that are 10-years-old and about six to eight that have never played before.

"It was a pleasant surprise but everyone is all gelling together and playing well above the standard at which they started.”

Finals Sunday will be at Ray Warren Oval from 8.30am tomorrow.

