The Greens are looking a little red-faced

Colin Claridge | 22nd Jul 2017 12:00 PM
OUT: Larissa Waters.
OUT: Larissa Waters.

I'M NOT a commentator but ...

It has only been 12 months since the last federal election. A double dissolution federal election intended by the Turnbull government to make Parliament (and the Senate in particular) a more "workable” apparatus for the government.

(Insert laughter here.)

In this short space in time, we've had the unprecedented situation of four high-profile senators having to quit due to problems with their eligibility to even be senators.

At the moment, who would want Richard Di Natale's job? As if the Watermelon Faction from New South Wales being a festering sore to the Greens' ambitions to improve their national electoral appeal wasn't enough, their overall image of competency has taken a battering with the resignation of their two deputy leaders.

Those diametrically opposed to just about everything the Greens stand for will be pointing and accusing. The petty-minded among them will probably even demand the hapless ex-senators Ludlam and Waters pay back every cent of their parliamentary salary packages.

Others will feel sorry for their predicament. On the face of it (and especially in Larissa Waters' case) the mistake could be made by anyone.

Unfortunately Ms Waters made the incorrect assumption that when her Australian-born parents returned with her from Canada and restored their Australian citizenship, it no longer followed that baby Larissa automatically also renounced her Canadian birthplace.

However ignorance is no excuse under the law and the situation that has ensued is so unfortunate and embarrassing.

It should not follow that the two latest senators to resign be seen to have acted either corruptly or dishonestly. But it does highlight an aspect of our citizenship and electoral laws that could have wider implications.

How does this leave any legislation that passed with the support of any of the four now-invalidly elected senators (Culleton, Day, Ludlam and Waters), especially those contentious laws passed by only a couple of votes? Are we about to see legislation tied up in the High Court under constitutional arguments? Would either the ALP or some of the opportunistic fringe senators be sniffing blood in this regard?

The situation that Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters find themselves in probably caused a few heart palpitations in other parties too. One can imagine the likes of Senators Dastyari, Abetz and Cormann quickly and quietly checking their citizenship papers.

One wonders if the first task assigned to new Super Minister Dutton is to check the citizenship status of the Member for Warringah, just in the hope that...

This hasn't been a good look. But we have to approach it as a really unfortunate, if not stupid, mistake. One that could have been avoided if all those standing for public office had a simple check list to complete before making their candidacy:

Q1. Were you born in Australia?

Yes - Go To Nomination Form.

No - Go To Q2

Q2. Have you taken out Australian citizenship?

Yes - Go To Q3

No - You are not eligible to stand for Parliament.

Q3. If you have taken out Australian citizenship, have you formally renounced your citizenship of another country?

Yes - Go To Nomination Form.

No - You are not eligible to stand for Parliament.

Three simple questions that could have saved so much heartache.

Gympie Times

Topics:  citizenship colin claridge greens larissa waters opinion richard di natale

