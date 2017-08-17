32°
News

The great Australia Day date debate: Gympie has its say

scott kovacevic
| 17th Aug 2017 7:30 PM
Australia day celebrations; when should they occur?
Australia day celebrations; when should they occur? Peter Holt

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN is it a good time for us to celebrate Australia?

The controversial change the date debate has revived, with Yarra Council coming under fire for voting to stop referring to January 26 as Australia Day, and Channel Nine personality Karl Stefanovic making a public statement in support of a change.

However, Gympie leaders and residents are less enamoured with the idea.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the date should stay as is, and encouraged Australians to unite and find a way to respect each other and celebrate together.

"I respect the role our first Australians have in our community, and the great contributions they have made and will make into the future and believe we should celebrate together,” Mr O'Brien said.

"I think it should stay on the 26th, it represents the beginning of the time it became the nation it is.” MP Llew O&#39;Brien
"I think it should stay on the 26th, it represents the beginning of the time it became the nation it is.” MP Llew O'Brien Patrick Woods

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett said changing the date would be bending to the whims of an overly loud minority.

"This is political correctness and the neo- Marxist rights industry bullying us once again,” Mr Perrett said.

"They will never be satisfied with any day because all they want to do is trash our history, divide communities and dismantle our institutions.

"Australia Day is when we maturely celebrate and commemorate our rich history, warts and all, our heritage, traditions and the values underpinning our culture.”

"It is a load of nonsense... in order to appease a vocal group of infantile activists who hate Australia.” Tony Perrett
"It is a load of nonsense... in order to appease a vocal group of infantile activists who hate Australia.” Tony Perrett Frances Klein

Our online readers were a little more divided.

Ron Hall shared Mr Perrett's stance, asking for the date to be left alone: "I'm sick of minorities stamping their feet.”

However, Jason McPherson took a different view.

"I'm fine to change it if our Aboriginal majority believe it will be solved for ever and accepted to be a appreciation,” he said.

"We can't change history but we can show respect to a historic culture.

"I always thought Australia Day should start off in morning celebrating the original owners' culture and by lunch time if you wanted move to celebrating the Anzacs that made us safe.”

"Council has had no reason to consider a position on the matter. Should that situation arise, it would be put to a council meeting.” Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch
"Council has had no reason to consider a position on the matter. Should that situation arise, it would be put to a council meeting.” Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch Renee Albrecht

Helen Smith called for it to remain as is.

"We are all Australians,” she said.

"And none of us can change history but we can move on together to build an awesome country together.”

Lillian Wallace agreed.

"No don't change it,” she said.

"If it ain't broke don't need to mend it.”

Norman Brownlie took a a very Australian position on the subject.

"Actually Jan 26 is the wrong date but what the hell she'll do,” he said.

And back again to Jason McPherson, who suggested another popular way to answer the question.

"I know we should have a postal vote,” he said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  360-degree story australia day change the date gympie

UPDATE: Woman pronounced dead at Gympie crash scene

UPDATE: Woman pronounced dead at Gympie crash scene

A car has crashed on a private property east of Gympie

Gympie farms nominated for state awards

NOMINATED: Brad and Melinda Murnane (pictured here with their children), are the faces behind Rhodavale Pork.

Local businesses in competition for awards

Mary St traders prepared for pre-Muster

CELEBRATION MODE: The traders of Mary St are excited for the pre-Muster party in Gympie CBD.

Pre-Muster party excites businesses

Gold Rush Festival president issues reminder for entries

DON'T FORGET TO ENTER: The Gold Rush Festival is fast approaching so be sure to get ready.

Gear up for Gold Rush

Local Partners

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

MORE good news for celebrity chef Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood.

Ice 'cheaper than pizza' warns expert

TROUBLE: Ice is causing plenty of problems on the Sunshine Coast.

Ice deliveries cheaper than pizza as war on drugs wages on the Coast

Aspiring talent and icons join forces at Amamoor

The new Muster number gets a big thumbs up from Ian Dawson and Mayor Mick Curran.

The Muster is only seven days away

Week of fun planned for Gympie seniors

UP AND ACTIVE: Intergenerational walkers at last year's Duckpond Dash which is happening again on Saturday as part of the 2017 Senior Week celebrations.

Check out some of the activities planned for Senior Week

Shirley's memoirs a way to give back

AUTHOR: Shirley Chalmers will be selling her memoirs Broken Buttons at the Mary Valley Show on Saturday, August 19 to help raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland.

Sale of memoirs to help fight cancer

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

BUILD YOUR DREAM

Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $115,000

This generous sized 990m2 gently sloping allotment is waiting for your brand new home. Situated near the end of a quiet bitumen cul-de-sac in a prestigious estate...

BUILT TO LAST

94 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 5 $275,000

This well presented home on 1012m2 has been built by one of Gympie's better builders and is here to stay. The highset home, built with a split block base with a...

WHEN A DRIVE BY JUST WON&#39;T DO!

4 City View Drive, The Dawn 4570

House 4 2 5 AUCTION ON SITE...

Located in the peaceful serenity that is known as The Dawn, this stunning property is definitely an opportunity you do not want to miss. When you make your way up...

QUEENSLANDERS DREAM

9 Spicer Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Perfectly positioned high on Spicer Street with sweeping views over the town and the Southside of Gympie, this beautifully renovated Queenslander is a dream home...

Great Family Home

11 Dreadnought Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $320,000

Lovely brick home that has had the front newly rendered. When size matters you can't go past this affordable and impressive family home. With its modern layout...

LIFESTYLE WITH INCOME

Greens Creek 4570

House 3 3 2 WIWO $875,000

Enjoy the prefect lifestyle and receive an income from this outstanding picturesque property located in the tightly held Greens Creek area. Approximately 10...

2 good 2 last!

5 Roma Street, Monkland 4570

House 2 2 1 $239,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This wonderful flood free private character...

PRIME SEASIDE LOCATION

17 The Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

A prime 872m2 allotment with private jetty and deep water frontage to Snapper Creek. A large 2 storey brick and Hardiplank home with 4 bedrooms upstairs to...

Not a Penny to Spend

5 Krait Rd, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $400,000+

With a beautiful sparkling pool surrounded by easy care tropical landscaping what could be a more idyllic view from your patio and kitchen? This 1,062m2 block is...

MUST BE SOLD!

25A Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFER'S OVER...

Welcome to 25A Rifle Range Road! This large home is situated on a huge town block at a massive size of 1,394m2! This Chamfer board home has some great features on...

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property