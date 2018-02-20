The good, the bad and the absolutely 'bizarre'

One man's terrifying introduction to the illegal drug business was at the "bizarre” end of matters in the Gympie court yesterday.

One man's terrifying introduction to the illegal drug business was at the "bizarre” end of matters in the Gympie court yesterday. NSW Police

Good try

A GYMPIE magistrate yesterday discharged a Logan district man who had been charged with breaching a bail reporting condition.

The court was told Matthew Campbell Barrett, 26, of Boronia Heights had been five minutes late in reporting to Gympie police, after ringing police to report he was having mechanical difficulties with his vehicle.

But magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Barrett $200 after Barrett pleaded guilty to possessing a knife at Southside without reasonable excise on January 21.

Drug pipe

A GYMPIE man has been placed on a $150 good behaviour bond for four months, with drug diversion, after he pleaded guilty to possessing on January 17 a pipe he had used for smoking an illegal drug.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan ordered no conviction be recorded.

Obstruction

A SOUTHSIDE man escaped being breath tested but was fined $800 for obstructing police, after he ran away from them on November 22.

Axil Lee Roderick Harvey, 24, pleaded guilty to obstructing police when they him drive past them about 7.42pm, after they had received calls saying he seemed to be driving intoxicated.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told Harvey said, "I don't think so,” when police approached him after he parked his car.

He then escaped by running through his house, escaping out the back door.

Police saw open cans of alcoholic drinks in the car.

About two hours later, police were called to a disturbance at the house and Harvey refused to open the door.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Harvey's first obstruction was the worst.

"Had there been any violence towards the police, it would have been appropriate to send you to jail,” Mr Callaghan said.

Community service (again) after breach

AN IPSWICH district woman has

been given community service in Gympie District Court for failing to perform her community service satisfactorily.

Joanne Edwards, 35, of Thagoona, pleaded guilty to a charge of not performing all her community service, under an order made on August 24, 2016.

The order was made as punishment for an offence of assault with bodily harm while in company.

Judge Gary Long re-sentenced Edwards to another 90 hours community service. The judge also said the assault conviction would now be recorded.

SPER debt boost

A SOUTHSIDE man with a $17,000 debt to the State Penalties Enforcement Register will now owe another $200 after being fined for driving unlicensed, for failing to keep up his SPER payments.

Benjamin Nathan Adamko, 25, was also disqualified from driving for one month.

Stealing water

A YOUNG Kybong woman, confined to her home by a driver's licence disqualification, was so desperate for water during last September's dry spell that she broke into a neighbouring house to steal some, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

The court was told Zoe Louise Catton, 18, pleaded guilty to breaking into the Transport Department-owned house in Gresham Rd on September 25, because she had run out of water and could not drive to the nearest service station to buy some.

Police told the court Catton's fingerprints were found on broken glass at the house.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the circumstances mitigated the penalty and placed her on nine months probation with no conviction recorded.

Lucky escape

A MAN, 68, escaped serious injury on Saturday night when a Mitsubishi Canter light truck he was driving overturned at the corner of the Mary Valley Highway and Kandanga Creek Rd just before 8pm.

Police said he was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.

A police spokesman said police investigations were continuing into the possible role of alcohol in the crash.

Damage fine

A YOUNG Amamoor man was fined $600, with no conviction recorded, when he pleaded guilty to causing wilful damage to a house and two cars on January 29. Joseph Thomass Conlon, 21, admitted he had punched a plaster wall and two cars in a dispute with the owner, who was his partner's father.

Terrifying introduction to crime

A FORMER Southside man had a terrifying introduction to crime in 2016 after selling two bags of amphetamine found in a friend's car.

A home invasion that followed scared Andrew Paul Palmero so much that he called police, confessed everything and moved his family and business out of Gympie.

Palmero, 34, sold the two bags for $50 each between September 1 and October 18 of that year.

Police would not have known of Palmero's offences if he had not told them.

Describing the case as "bizarre,” Judge Gary Long sentenced Palmero to nine months' jail, suspended for 18 months.