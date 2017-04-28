The future of the Gympie Show rests in your hands

WE WANT YOU: The team working at the Gympie District Show. Sandy Lashford, Sharon Dunn, Donna Dodson, Bec Cook and Lisa Robinson.

EXCITEMENT is quickly building for the Gympie District Show, now only a few weeks away.

But despite assurances the Show will be bigger and better than ever, its organisers hold grave fears about its future sustainability.

"We're very reliant on the work of volunteers to keep the show running,” Show secretary Donna Dodson said.

"The unfortunate reality is that people simply don't have the time to volunteer any more.”

Mrs Dodson went on to say this was a problem being experienced by a number of community groups.

"What's the alternative? Hiring people, but budgets can only be stretched so far.”

The Gympie Show is currently looking for volunteers to fill a number of administrative roles, including data entry and general office duties.

For more information, applicants have been asked to phone 54821721 for more information.

The Gympie Show is from May 18-20 and will feature a number of exciting additions to the already massive array of events planned.

Sideshow Alley is expected to be double the size it was in previous years and patrons will have the opportunity to win thousands in prizes and competitions throughout the weekend.