The Four Gympie legends who to make their mark

KICK ABOVE: Brisbane Lions player Jessy Keeffe practises her kicking game ahead of the Round 4 clash against the Western Bulldogs. David Layden

GYMPIE'S Jessy Keeffe is the fourth local superstar named to run onto the field this weekend.

Greater Western Sydney Giants player Lachlan Keeffe, Melbourne Storm forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and North Queensland Cowboys fullback Carlin Anderson will represent the Gold City.

This will be the first time Jessy runs on for Brisbane Lions AFLW who will take on the Western Bulldogs tomorrow.

After waiting a whole season, she finally has her chance and is ready to take it with both hands.

"Honestly, more than anything I feel ready,” she said.

"I feel prepared and ready to go rather than nervous, I feel confident.”

The Brisbane Lions have plenty of versatility and Jessy said she would be up for the challenge if necessary.

"I assume I'm playing in the ruck, maybe rotating forward,” she said.

"You never know until the game and never 100 per cent about it. Depending on injuries the coach might move us.

"From the start of my career it is where I have played (ruckman), done the most work, practised and it would be handy but I love the challenge and and I am happy to do what's best for the team.”

Jessy will have plenty of support from her own cheer squad at tomorrow's game.

"My family and girlfriend will be flying to Melbourne to watch me,” she said.

"Lachlan (her brother) has a practice match in Sydney (today) and will have the weekend off, it will be awesome to share that with him.

"I have always followed his advice and he is confident I know what I am doing.”

Having a brother who is also playing at an elite level has been an advantage for Jessy.

"He was stoked for me and the biggest message he gave me was to just enjoy it. There are no guarantees and just embrace the whole experience.

"He has been a big part of my journey, given me advice and been there to lean on.

"It is definitely an advantage, the other girls have support from family but not as big an advantage as having him actually there.”

Brisbane Lions v Western Sydney tomorrow at 6.15pm.

The match can be streamed on Seven, AFLW app or watch on 7mate from 4.30pm.

Lachlan plays today when the GWS Giants take on the Sydney Swans. This can be live streamed on the Giants website and app from 9.30am.

Fa'asuamaleaui plays today off the bench when Storm play the Warriors. Kick-off at 6.50pm (AEST), this can be live streamed on NRL.com

Anderson will don the number one jersey when the Cowboys head to the Sunny Coast for their clash against the Gold Coast Titans tomorrow.

Kick off at 5pm and live streamed on NRL.com