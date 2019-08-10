Menu
QUEEN OF THE LEAGUE: Leading try scorer Sophia Fisher looms as a central figure in tomorrow's grand final decider between Gympie and Maroochydore.
The four Gympie Devils who must fire for premiership glory

JOSH PRESTON
by
10th Aug 2019 3:00 PM
COACH Troy Carlson has stressed the importance of "needing the whole team to fire” on the big stage, and the stages won't come any bigger than Sunshine Coast Stadium for the inaugural Gympie Devils women tomorrow afternoon.

No doubt all 17 players who take the field will need to make full contributions if the Devils are to take the premiership crown over a plucky Maroochydore Swans, but the top crop of Gympie stars must also be firing on all cylinders if the trophy is to make the trip back up the highway.

#7 Peta Dray
Here's a look at a few Devils potential matchwinners:

Sophia Fisher, centre

13 matches, 20 tries

A speedy centre with "freakish” strength, Fisher's 20 tries for the season are enough to lead the league.

Selected as one of five Devils in this year's Sunshine Coast Falcons 47th Battalion teams, her standout games include a four-try effort against Nambour on April 27, backed up later in the season by hat-tricks against Noosa and Caboolture.

Peta Dray, halfback

9 matches, 7 tries

Blessed with high-level skills and her ability to read the play, Dray displayed her capabilities with a scintillating hat-trick against the Swans on May 10. Also scored in the Devils' qualifying final win.

Gympie Devils - Caitlin Urwin selected in the Sunshine Coast Falcons side.
Caitlin Urwin, fullback

9 matches, 11 tries

Noticeably absent from the first final win, the talented youngster found her best form late in the season, with four tries against South Burnett/Beerwah on June 15 and three against Noosa on July 5.

Gympie Touch finals - #8 Joelene Scott
Joelene Scott, captain/hooker

13 matches, 2 tries, 17 goals

Any grand final win needs a solid performance from the skipper, and Scott has provided just that this year, chipping in two tries and also serving as one of the Devils' main goalkickers.

If the contest comes down to a tough conversion attempt, it may just be up to the captain.

