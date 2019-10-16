The football comp that is opening doors for Gympie juniors

NEXT LEVEL: Gympie United players (from left) Oliver Wilson, Mason Drescher and Sam Dargusch-Haig celebrate the Sunshine Coast Wanderers under-13's win in the Gorilla Sports Gold Coast Champions Cup.

FOOTBALL: Three budding Gympie footballers celebrated a competition win for the Sunshine Coast Wanderers under-13's recently.

The Sunny Coast outfit played against Sydney team Enfield in the final, winning 2-0.

Fifteen teams from across the nation competed in the Gorilla Sports Gold Coast Champions Cup at Mudgeeraba. The competition was played over a week and on day six the teams were narrowed down to the top 8.

Wanderers earned their ticket to the grand final with a 1-0 win over Logan Lightning.

Oliver Wilson, Mason Drescher and Sam Dargusch-Haig were able to experience a higher level of competition.

"It is good to see some young players coming through,” Gympie United Gladiators division 1 coach and Dargusch-Haig's father, Geoff Haig, said yesterday.

"There was a high level of competition and it was a good experience for the boys playing at this level.”

Haig said if Gympie had not moved into the Sunshine Coast this opportunity might not have happened.

"Gympie United were strong this season and it has been good for the competition to have them playing at this level.

"Sam would not have gotten this opportunity if Gympie had not joined the Sunny Coast competition.

"It is easier for our players to be recognised.”

The boys are now training for a spot in the Sunshine Coast Wanderers.