The fitness 'game changer' that only takes 20 minutes

FITNESS: XBody Australia director and Summit Fitness owner Matt George with Northern Star journalist Harrison Astbury, demonstrating the new Electro-Muscular Stimulus (EMS) technology now available in the area. Javier Encalada

NEW fitness technology that only requires two 20-minute sessions a week to keep you fit, is now available on the Northern Rivers.

The new EMS technology (Electro-Muscular Stimulus) demands minimal movement, but promises the equivalent of a three-hour resistance session with benefits for professional athletes, time-poor people who needs to ease back into fitness, or people with lower back and restricted mobility.

XBody Australia director and Summit Fitness owner Matt George said this can change the way people see fitness.

"This is also perfect for those people that are time poor and can't go to the gym three or four times a week," he said.

"With EMS they come in once or twice a week maximum for 20 minutes and get the same results as they would if they did three hours in the gym.

"People should still stay active, get out and go for a run, a swim or a bike ride, but as far as muscle and resistance training work, this is a game changer."

Mr George said the new technology was recently approved by Australian standards to operate safely throughout the country.

"We've passed all ISO, EM standards and all Australian standards to deliver this EMS training session," he said.

"It's completely safe, delivering low voltage to each muscle groups, I control 10 or 12 channels on how much stimulus each muscle gets.

"It is very safe for healthy populations and general populations, but we actually use this in hospitals and it has been trialled in retirement villages in Europe, where this technology was developed, and it's for anyone from 15 years to 95 years of age."

Mr George said people living with cardiac issues, cancer, neural conditions, epilepsy or those who have had a pacemaker implanted are unable to use this technology.

"But for anyone with a joint issue, back condition, lower back pain, knee replacement or similar conditions this will be a game changer, because for the first time they can get that muscle activation that they could not get at the gym," he explained.

The new X-Body Lismore service will be launched on Friday, August 23, for men and women at Summit , but you don't need to be a Summit member to access X-Body technology.