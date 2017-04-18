'The faster you go, the harder you hit': RACQ

CHOPPER RESCUE: The RACQ rescue helicopter lands on the Bruce Hwy at Curra to help tend to the injured after a two-car crash.

SEVEN in 10 deaths on Gympie roads occur in high-speed zones.

Government crash statistics show 131 people were killed on Gympie region roads between 2001 and 2016. Of those deaths, 93 occurred on roads with 100 or 110kmh speed limits.

Twenty-three people were killed in crashes in 80 and 90kmh zones - the second deadliest road type in the region.

QLD Road Fatalities 2001-2016 Explore the map or scroll through widgets to interact with the data

Eleven people were killed on 60kmh zoned roads, two on a road with a speed limits of 50kmh or less and one in a 70kmh zone. There was no speed zone data for one crash.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said high-speed roads were inherently more dangerous.

"The faster you go, the harder you hit, so when you do get in a crash it's fairly serious," she said.

Ms Ritchie said as regional highways were often single-lane dual carriageways, head-on collisions at high speeds became more common.

READ MORE: NO DEATHS AFTER MASSIVE UPGRADES ON THE BRUCE

Similarly, she said regional drivers were more likely to rely on highways than metropolitan drivers.

"The more frequently you travel on high-speed roads, the higher the chance of being involved in a serious crash," she said.

Ms Ritchie said making roads, cars and drivers safer was the key to saving lives on our roads.

She said it was vital drivers avoid the fatal five driving mistakes: speeding, driving intoxicated, not wearing a seatbelt, driving fatigued and driving distracted.

"You have to be up for the challenge of driving safely every time," she said.