We are now in Day 3 of the disastrous Woolooga fire. Renee Albrecht

LEADER of the Opposition and Member for Nanango, which takes in Woolooga these days, Deb Frecklington has praised the valiant efforts of the volunteer and emergency service crews who have fought the Woolooga fire this week.

"On behalf of our community I would like to sincerely thank the volunteer and emergency service crews who continue to fight bush fires in our region,” Mrs Frecklington said.

LNP Queensland leader Deb Frecklington Francesca McMackin

The extent of these bush fires is overwhelming and possibly the worst anyone can remember.

"There's no doubt that the superhuman efforts to get these fires under control have saved lives, property and wildlife.

"This has been a really tough start to the fire season and the firefighters and emergency workers have worked incredibly hard to ensure the safety of our community.

"I want to personally pass on my thanks for their determination to get these massive fires under control and reduce the damage to property and grazing land.

"My heart goes out to the property owners who, not only have been suffering drought conditions, but have now suffered losses to their paddocks and the prospect of a summer with no feed for stock.

"Bushfire is a frightening event and recovering from this will take time.

"We still have a long fire season ahead of us and until we get some decent rain, I urge everyone to remain vigilant and keep prepared.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to our entire community during this difficult time.”