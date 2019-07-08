The exciting interest Rebel Wilson has in Gympie

The one, the only Rebel Wilson - what is her interest in Gympie. It is real and it is exciting.

The one, the only Rebel Wilson - what is her interest in Gympie. It is real and it is exciting. Richard Shotwell

THE tragic cluster of life-ending and life-threatening drama that has happened in our region this past week has, thank God, been ameliorated by at least one story with a happy ending.

FOREVER REMEMBERED: Tributes are flowing for much-loved Gympie resident Noel Ormes who died in a workplace accident on Wednesday morning. Noel Ormes (pictured) volunteered for the Chatsworth Rural Fire Brigade for many years. Contributed

I grew up running and riding around the mountains near Langshaw and Amamoor, and have walked the weaving, shaded walking trails near Cedar Grove too many times to recall.

I know how easy it would be to get lose and can only imagine the fear and dread the parents of those three youngsters who got lost there over the weekend went through.

Equally, I know I could never know what it was like for the loved ones of Stuart McKay who fought so bravely to save his life further up the Mary Valley on Saturday when the unthinkable happened during a happy day of riding adventures for a group of mates.

My thoughts and prayers now go out to the loved ones of the man critically injured in a terrible crash near Gympie on Sunday night.

On a completely different note, I was one of the many enormously proud parents who watched their "babies” and many of the kids they grew up with, make their debut at the Gympie Civic Centre the weekend before last.

What a proud night that was, and how absolutely stunning did those so-called "kids” look. They were all - boys and girls - a picture of poise and elegance, having a ball doing their old time dances to some pretty funky modern country music.

Here's a little secret just between you and me: attending the Gympie debutante ball was a, shall we call her, scout working on behalf of the (or for the) Rebel Wilson Production Company - yes THE Rebel Wilson, which is reportedly working on a film calling something like Australia's Last Debutante Ball.

Apparently, the Gympie deb ball has a reputation for being one of the - if not THE - most traditional deb balls still being held in Australia, and young Hannah was in Gympie to check out how it was done.

So stay tuned for more on that front. I have said it before and I will say it again, all roads lead to Gympie.

Thanks again everyone and have a great week.