THE END? Youth theatre group looks to the final curtain

SHOW'S OVER? Some of the Zodiac Players' cast and crew from Shrek Jr, including Mr Blyth at front right.

SHOW'S OVER? Some of the Zodiac Players' cast and crew from Shrek Jr, including Mr Blyth at front right. Renee Albrecht

AFTER 47 years of bringing live participation theatre to Gympie, it seems the show is finally over for the Zodiac Players.

The team which brought us a lavish big-cast production of Shrek Jnr The Musical only four months ago, with a cast of 60 and an award winning script, is about to enter the final act, or so it seems from a weekend announcement by director Peter Blyth.

Mr Blyth delivered the sad news late Saturday night, blaming partly the stress of its relationship with Gympie Civic Centre owner, the Gympie Regional Council.

Mr Blyth said the hidden costs of putting on a first class show had made it all too much for the volunteers, including him, who were not paid to worry so much.

But Shrek, the Tony Award winning musical which kept the crowds coming over its season at the Civic Centre's Heritage Theatre was not as easy as the skilled volunteers, including cast members and behind-the-scenes workers, made it look.

"After the Shrek production we have ended up with (total) funds of $2700," Mr Blyth said.

That may sound like a good result, but it is not enough to keep going.

"It barely covers future insurance and maintenance costs," he said.

But the big cost, the one that left them only $2700 in the kitty after all the theatrical success, was "$10,900 for the Heritage Theatre/"

The council had rejected a plea for in-kind help with usage charges, "even though it was a youth production."

"In addition our crews were stressed out by safety concerns from (a) counterweight system" which he said was only fixed "a couple of days before the show."

The one exception he made in his blast at the council was Mal Gear, "the only councillor who hs offered help."

"Like the other production people I no longer want to have to deal with the council and the stress they have caused us."

Money, and the stress involved in not having quite enough of it, is a well known central concern of theatre promoters generally, especially in the youth and amateur variations of the theatre industry.

And the dispute with the council seems to centre on differing views of how much the Zodiac institution is worth to the community.

And it does not seem to be unanimously supported by other members of Zodiac Players Association.

Mr Blyth says the group's emphasis on youth participation and the quality of its productions set it apart.

The council says the hire rate it charged is what it charges other educational, sporting, religious, charitable or non-profit organisations.

Challenged over specific support levels for Shrek Jnr, a council spokeswoman said the community rate for theatre rental included a 20 per cent discount and $1500 given to show technicians under the Regional Arts Development Fund scheme.

"Should user fees and costs be waived for all community bookings, utility and staffing costs would need to be recovered by rates income," she said in late January.

That was after the show's planned opening night was cancelled for claimed financial reasons.

Mr Blyth claimed the council's lack of support in the form of hoped-for reductions in Civic Centre hire fees had left the Zodiacs with a $4000 bill, despite Mr Blyth's disputed claim that he had been given reason to think a discount applicaiton would be sucessful.

Zodiac's acting president Brendan Allen disassociated Mr Blyth's comments from the group itself, when he commented on the cancellation in The Gympie Times on January 21.

"The views of Peter Blyth are Peter Blyth's alone and in no way represent the opinions of Zodiac Players Assoc Inc or any cast members or volunteers of the Shrek Junior production as a whole," he said.

The planned early opening show had experienced slow sales and would likely have been cancelled anyway and the group remained committed to youth theatre, even if it lost money.

"The best way to support the Zodiac Players is to buy tickets to the show," he said.

Mr Blyth said a special meeting of association members would be called "to make a decision on the wind-up."

"At least we can say we gave youth production a go and I can say how proud I was of the final production.

"The group has a proud record of the standard of shows it has produced over the years and the many talented actors and performers who have moved through the ranks.

"Let's hope tht theatre groups left in Gympie can now step up to the challenge of producing hight quality shows in Gympie," he said.