The end of an era for Wishlist Coffee House in Gympie

IF YOU'VE visited Gympie Hospital you would have stopped by the Wishlist Coffee House and been helped by manager Richard Ward.

Richard has spent the better part of a decade looking after the operations of the Coffee House and its hard-working volunteers.

Soon, after many years of service and more than $400,000 raised for the hospital and his community, Richard will hang up his Wishlist apron for the last time.

Richard said his time at the Wishlist Coffee House has been a rewarding chapter of his life.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed all aspects of working with wonderful volunteer staff, hospital staff and all the customers that visit our establishment.

"I leave not with a heavy heart rather with a terrific feeling of accomplishment which now can be handed on to the next dedicated person.

"Of particular note, I must mention my loyal staff, none of this would have been possible without them, thank you,” said Richard.

Wishlist is now on the lookout for a new Coffee House manager to take the lead.

Hospital foundations CEO Lisa Rowe said Richard would leave some big shoes to fill.

"It won't be easy to replace Richard but we're confident there's someone out there with just as much passion for the Gympie community, to take Wishlist Coffee House forward,” she said.

"It's a unique and rewarding role, to work alongside a team of wonderful volunteers and deliver the extras that make a difference at Gympie Hospital.”

The role requires flexibility, a love of people and appreciation for community, sound business acumen and excellent communication skills.

The position is advertised on Seek, with applications closing September 25.