The election where the minor parties cannot lose

MINOR PARTIES, BIG WINS: The Queensland Greens and One Nation stand to make big money from the election.
Arthur Gorrie
by

MINOR political parties are looking to profit hugely from running state election candidates, including some who cannot win.

At $3.14 a vote, public funding of election campaigns means big money for small parties.

The Queensland Greens in particular have been widely accused of contesting impossible regional electorates in order to collect electoral payments calculated on the party's primary vote harvest across the state.

On 2015 results, plus a big metropolitan pick-up this time from disenchanted Labor supporters, the Greens could expect at least $700,000, much of it gathered in the regions but likely to be spent on more viable campaigns in urban electorates. A resurgent One Nation is a significant threat in many electorates, including Gympie, and a definite wild card in many others. But even if it failed to win a seat, it would still make well over $1 million from public funding if it gathers up the votes of former Palmer United and Family First supporters, as well as some from Katter's Australian Party and defectors from the LNP.

Most forecasts are for conservative wins in Gympie and nearby, except Maryborough, where anything could happen.

There, Labor's Bruce Saunders is concerned at the rise of One Nation, a viable Green candidate and one outside chance, outspoken anti-dam campaigner and farmer advocate Roger Currie.

