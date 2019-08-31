Menu
Gympie Devils under-12s celebrate their premiership win.
THE DEVILS DAY: The winning combination has Gympie 3 from 3

Rebecca Singh
by
31st Aug 2019 5:59 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Premierships for club's are hard to come by but on Saturday the Gympie Devils showed they can make it three from three.

The Devils under-12s, under-14s girls and under-13s all celebrated the joy of winning a title.

The under-12 defeated Nambour 22-16, the under-13 defeated Maroochydore Swans 22-16 and the under-14 girls defeated Kawana/Caloundra/Beerwah 35-28.

"All three teams were locked in tight contests and dug in to get the results with competitive games,” Devils Junior Rugby League president Ben Dore said.

"It is a credit to all the children who played. None of them gave in.”

With all three games decided by seven points or less, Dore said it was great to watch the players fight for the wins.

"There were tipping points in every game and they all had to work for what got because the opposition they met were tough but they just kept on going,” he said.

"What I was really proud of was their attitude. It was not easy out there but it did not step them and that is what was good to see.”

