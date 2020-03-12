The day the music died

IT'S a case of learn how to turn the radio on or listen to the sounds of silence while heading down the highway for p-plate drivers. Kicking it old school is the only way provisional drivers can legally listen to music while driving.

The rule, "no mobile phone usage" for learner and provisional licence holders means exactly that. No mobile phone usage - at all. No texts. No calls. No hands-free anything including navigation, speed advisor apps and music.

Forget using Bluetooth or the trusty old aux cord with your mobile phone to hear your favourite bangers, if you get spotted on Spotify while driving on p-plates, you'll be singing the blues when police present you with a hefty fine and a matching set of demerit points.

The message is simple - learner, P1 and P2 drivers and riders are not permitted to use their phone at all while driving or riding, this includes when waiting at traffic lights or stuck in traffic. You must be parked out of the line of traffic to use your phone in any way.

Mobile phone detection cameras were introduced in NSW on December 1, 2019 meaning illegal mobile phone usage can be now be spotted anytime throughout the NSW road network.

Forget about coping it sweet with a "slap on the wrist and a letter", the three-month grace period finished March 1. No excuses. Fines and demerit points are being issued to all drivers caught using their mobile phone illegally by a mobile phone detection camera.

The fine for illegal mobile phone use is $344, or $457 if detected in a school zone, and you can say goodbye to five demerit points which increases to 10 demerit points during double demerit periods. Learner and provision P1 holders will exceed their demerit point threshold and lose their licence if caught illegally using their mobile phone.

Frequently asked questions by provisional drivers include:

Can I use a GPS device that is not a phone?

Yes. A GPS device that is not a mobile phone is permitted for all drivers, as long as the device is secured in a mounting fixed to the vehicle and does not obscure the driver's view of the road.

Do I need to be parked with my ignition off to use my phone?

To use a mobile phone, you must be parked out of the line of traffic. However, the ignition does not need to be turned off.

Can I use my mobile phone if it is on loudspeaker and in my lap?

No. Restricted licence holders are not permitted to use their phone at all while driving or riding.

Can I use my phone to make a call, use GPS or listen to music if it's in a cradle?

No. Restricted licence holders are not permitted to use their phone at all while driving or riding.

Learn more at: https://roadsafety.transport.nsw.gov.au/stayingsafe/mobilephones/know-the-rules.html