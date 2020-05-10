The darkest hour as Gunalda farmers hope for new dawn

BEFORE THE TROUBLES: Kira and Daniel Herlaar at their Herlaar Farm citrus orchard at Gunalda, with children Brayden (top left), Ava and twins Cadence and Adeline.

THE restaurants have shut down and, for one Gunalda farming family, that means they have too.

The Herlaar family specialised successfully in supplying some of the finest restaurants from Caloundra to Gympie, selling them quality lemons and limes like they could not buy easily elsewhere, and gaining reliable and regular customers in return.

Then came the drought, accompanied by the threat of bushfires.

A few weeks after rain put them back in business, COVID-19 shut down all their customers.

Now Kira and Daniel Herlaar are looking forward to the recovery, if there is one.

It has been a challenging year, but the Herlaars managed to make the best of things, using the drought to renovate their dams.

They had a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for drilling a bore, as they watched their dams empty and their trees die.

“The drought cost us a quarter of our crop and we’re still ripping out trees that have not recovered. It was heartbreaking. All we could do with the trees was watch them die.”

“We didn’t raise enough money for a bore, but we decided to use what we had to repair the dams.

“We finished them three days before the rain and in a few weeks we were picking again. We had about two weeks of actually earning an income before the virus hit.

“We serviced restaurants, bars, taverns and a couple of fish and ships shops.

“But they were all shut down by coronavirus.

“We’re looking forward to them reopening, but I am worried some won’t.

“It was a good system. Every Monday I would call all 55 of our customers and take their orders.

“I would pick exactly that amount, wash them the next day and deliver them every Wednesday.

“And we don’t put stickers on the fruit. The restaurants hate the time consuming job of taking the stickers off.

Meanwhile the Herlaars are weathering the storm as well as they can.

“We’ve had to delay all our mortgage payments. We’re giving some fruit away to neighbours who make jams and preserves and we’re doing things that don’t cost money, like planting a vegetable garden.”

They are looking forward to some sort of new normality as soon as it can be arranged, just as their customers are looking forward to seeing their customers enjoying Herlaar Farm limes and lemons.