Parenting

The coronavirus contract every family should sign

by Kylie Lang
16th Apr 2020 12:07 PM
WITH coronavirus lockdown, families are spending more time together but being under the one roof isn't always easy.

Here's how one Brisbane mum, public relations queen Kath Rose, decided to tackle fraying tempers and untidy living quarters.

Brisbane PR operative Kath Rose with her husband Hayden Lumsden and children Jack and Matilda Mackay and pooch Chops Elizabeth at their Windsor home. Picture: Leah Desborough.
She wrote a "Corona Contract", a code of behaviour for herself, husband Hayden Lumsden and teenage children Matilda and Jack Mackay to read, agree to and sign.

Even the family pooches Chops Elizabeth and Shaedog gave it their stamp of approval.

 

The Windsor family of six - because dogs count too - have promised to commit to the following:

1. Be kind all the time, and in between.

2. Look for jobs to do around the house, NOT just the ones that I am allocated.

3. Keep the toilet clean. Like First World clean.

4. Take the rubbish out, and not wait until the lids won't shut and the exterminator is on the way.

5. Answer with more than a monosyllabic grunt (or bark).

6. Not use eye rolls as a form of communication.

7. Agree that being tired means I need to take a nap, not start world war 37.

8. Bathing every day.

9. Wearing clean clothes each day. Tops AND bottoms.

10. Use only what I need (including toilet paper).

11. Not use the fridge as a science experiment.

12. Get sunshine and fresh air outside every day.

 

 

Carona contract story Kylie Land. Caption: Brisbane PR operative Kath Rose with her husband Hayden Lumsden and children Jack and Matilda Mackay at home
Originally published as The coronavirus contract every family should sign

