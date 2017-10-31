The community of Gympie's Cooloola Kart Club

THE NEED FOR SPEED: Sam Willmott, from Ipswich, races at the Gympie Kart Track, home of the Cooloola Kart Club.

THE Cooloola Kart Club played hosts to the state's best drivers for the final round of the South Queensland Series, held in Gympie on the weekend.

The first three rounds were raced at Ipswich, with two at Warwick.

About 88 drivers fronted for the Gympie round, ranging in age from seven-year-olds right through to masters (over-50s).

Most people in Gympie might be unaware there is a kart track in town, perched snuggly behind Roadcraft, just off the Bruce Highway.

The pit stop was bustling with pit crews scrambling to get karts up to scratch between races, which were fired off one after the other.

With rubber burning on the track in fine weather, the mercury reached 33 degrees, Cooloola Kart Club president Peter Phillips said the turnout was terrific.

"This is huge, a great turnout,” he said.

"This community is something else, everyone pitches in to help one another and you won't find that anywhere else.”

Phillips said the final round of the series was a big deal in the karting community.

"This is for sheep stations, really,” he said.

"The club stuff is a bit smaller so we don't get such a big number as we did today.”

Phillips estimated roughly 300 people were attending the event, with each driver bringing with them two or three assistants, coaches, mechanics, or spectators.

"Karting is something else,” he said.

"We are just racing for trophies and notoriety, nothing else.”

Phillips said people in Gympie are still unaware the club and the kart track exist, and hopes to build the profile of the sport and the club in the community.

"Ipswich is the biggest club, they have an unbelievable number of members,” he said.

"They draw from the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

"Most of our members are actually from the Sunshine Coast, not Gympie, we probably only have a dozen members from here.

"I want more Gympie people involved, this is their club. Most don't know we are here.”

One group told a story of a driver who crashes, completely breaking the chassis of the kart.

While the driver went to the sick bay to be checked out, other teams disassembled the kart and rebuilt it on a spare chassis someone else had on hand.

By the time the driver returned, the kart was ready for their next race.

Such is the fraternity.