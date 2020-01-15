The combination to give Gympie Cats an edge this season

AUSSIE RULES: A mixture of new recruits and experienced players should give the Gympie Cats women’s side an edge this season.

The Cats will lace up the boots for their fourth season when the AFL Wide Bay competition begins on Saturday.

Gympie Cats women - Senior player Sophie Jones.

“We have picked up some girls from Maryborough who have folded and some from Pomona. There are a few from the Hammers, soccer, touch and league, so we have a very new team this year,” coach Tony Kirsopp said.

“Being almost a new side there is some real promise.

“Our defence will be rock solid, we just have to work on our attack.

“Starting fresh we would be aiming to finish in the top three but we know there is some strong competition.”

Senior player Sophie Jones said the team should gel.

Gympie Cats womens - #3 Sophie- Lee Jones

“By the looks of things from training it should be good,” she said.

“The girls are from sports like soccer and rugby so they can transition their skills easily.

“We have had a few scratch matches against the boys where we have looked good but our first game will be the test.”

The match will be an opportunity for the Cats to move players around to find the right combinations. “The first game is always the hardest because it is your first proper game and you find where everyone fits best,” Jones said.

“This weekend will be a tough one but it will also be something for us to gain a lot from and see how this goes.

Gympie Cats women - coach Tony Kirsopp

“We have most of the positions finalised but it is just the final placings in game play to tune up.

“Once we have the first few games done, it always gets better as the season goes on because people know where they are playing.”

Coming from a non-AFL background the new recruits have brought a fresh perspective.

“It is good to have players from different sports because they bring their own talents,” Jones said.

“In some instances some of the senior players can learn from the new ones because of those skills. New people is always a good thing but to have them from different sporting backgrounds is always a good thing.

Gympie Cats womens - #3 Sophie- Lee Jones

“We have definitely brought in some different warm-ups from the soccer players. They have different ideas about warming up and stretching which helps us. The girls we have are not afraid to ask about trying new things.”

Cats v Bay Power this Saturday at 3pm at Ray Warren Oval.