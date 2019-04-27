The combination that has the Hammers coach confident

RUGBY UNION: Gympie Hammers women's good mix of senior and junior players has their coach confident they can play in the finals.

"We have had good numbers this season, 22 girls and a lot of young girls which is good for the future,” Hammers women's coach Mark Crumblin said.

Rugby Union - Gympie Hammers celebrating the win. Leeroy Todd

"The club has nominated for an under-17s seven-a-side competition on the coast because of the young girls we have.”

The Hammers play Caloundra Lighthouse women today and the game plan is simple, a fast style of play.

Rugby Union - Gympie Hammers celebrating the win. Leeroy Todd

"In this weather we just have to hang onto the ball because it will be very slippery,” Crumblin said.

"We will need to keep the ball and keep control. They (Caloundra) have some big girls and this weather will suit their forwards style of play. But we have picked up some big mobile girls. We always try to play that expansive game and tire their forwards out. Caloundra have lost a few girls, so we will be fine.”

Rugby Union - Gympie Hammers Ladies Krystle Johnson Leeroy Todd

The Hammers have had a forfeit win and two close losses this season but Crumblin has seen his side's improvements.

"The young girls are stepping up to the mark and listening at training. We have school girls playing in open women's rugby and improving each week,” Crumblin said.

Rugby Union - Gympie Hammers Ladies Shakeya Baker Leeroy Todd

"The young ones are having a go, that is important. They might make a mistake three or four times but at least they are willing to have a go. We will play finals. What will hinder us is when the senior players are away and the young ones don't have that experience to guide them.”

Hammers under-19s Colts v Maroochydore and on field 2 the juniors come and try day both kicking-off at 2pm.

Hammers women v Caloundra at 3.15pm, all games played at Albert Park.