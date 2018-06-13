The coldest day of the year is almost upon us Gympie

Channon St looking towards the police station and Court House 7am WednesdayPhoto Rowena Robertson / Gympie Times

HOLD onto your woolly hats Gympie, because the weekend is going to give way to an icy blast that will serve up a shockingly cold start to next Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 2C on Monday morning, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said, as a cold air mass moves into the region from the south-west.

The cold, dry air will follow a rain band developing out west that is pushing towards the Wide Bay today, that may bring falls in the region tomorrow.

But once the moisture clears on Friday a dramatic change will follow, Mr Crock said.

"There'll be a really dry air mass push into Queensland from the south-west, that's where you'll see those cold temperatures.”

A low of 7C is predicted on Saturday morning and 5C on Sunday, compared to 11C on Friday morning.

The sun will also struggle to deliver any real warmth, Mr Crock said, with maximums predicted not to rise above 20C from Sunday until Tuesday.

Gympie experienced a shock temperature drop two weeks ago, when on June 2 a low of 2.4C was recorded.

But if you thought that was cold perhaps you may have forgotten the following dates:

The lowest June temperature on record was minus 3.3C on June 28, 1971

The lowest winter temperature ever recorded in Gympie was an incredible 4.3C on July 20, 2007.