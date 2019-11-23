The climate change hoax

Firefighters discuss tactics on the front line of climate change during the Cooroibah bush fires which were to ultimately force the evacuation of Tewantin. (AAP Image/Rob Maccoll)

OPINION:

Logic has never been a strong point for deniers, those masters of straw arguments who most recently have been screaming that climate change hasn't started any of the bushfires now burning the nation.

On that point they are, of course, right.

Climate change isn't running around the bush with a match.

In almost all cases fires are lit by people.

Firefighters also tell me that a discarded cigarette butt only in exceptional circumstances, is ever the cause of a major blaze.

Climate change is not the point of ignition.

What it has done though, with the recent run of winter south-westerlies which blew hot and dry in September with barely a drop of moisture in it rather than cold and dry during June and July, is to provide the conditions that allow the lit match maximum effect.

I have been writing about climate change for well over a decade now, as have many others with knowledge far greater than my many discussions with scientists and weather forecasters have afforded me. It's been much longer established than that, of course, that the impacts of our footprint on planet Earth have undeniable consequences.

These are not so much for the planet which is ultimately impervious to anything other than an interplanetary realignment that would see it smashed to smithereens.

Saving mother Earth is not the issue here. She'll sort herself out.

Greater weather extremes be they drought or flood, fire or more powerful east coast lows and cyclones in our case - hurricanes and typhoons elsewhere - are not issues of planetary survival.

The discussion ultimately is about our survival as a species in an environment compromised by our indifference.

Without action to mitigate and adapt we face the revival of once thought controlled diseases and the emergence of new ones, disrupted harvests and tightening food supplies, encroaching sea waters and yes, more frequent and volatile climatic conditions conducive to fire.

The economic cost of inaction is already far greater than any illusionary benefit to be gained from denying.

Denial has stalled change and is what has brought us to our current state.

Surely even those who reject the careful measure of weather and other data sets over time that has established the reality of our changing climate, cannot deny the moribund state of our own and economies globally.

The economic model that has been the driving force behind the state of continuous war in the quest for control of diminishing resources, that marches indifferently through the once rich forests and jungles that previously acted as our lungs and filters and has used the ocean - our greatest source of protein - as a dumping ground for the waste of our pillage; now flounders.

Change is the only antidote for the inevitability of the current path that offers the future not hope, but only increasing desperation.

But change can't come without leadership. And therein lies the problem.

Locally development has accelerated under leadership driven by an all-growth is good mantra played out on coastal plains already recognised as among the most vulnerable in Australia to the impacts of flood and rising sea level.

The current extended bushfire season surely has left no one still blind to what can be expected on that front.

Governance of the state is in the hands of a party who demands levels of growth across the southeast that have long been unsustainable to the point that water is pumped from catchment to catchment at hideous cost and where no amount of infrastructure spending will resolve a gridlock that extends from Noosa to the border.

Any real opposition to that doesn't exist except in the shrill harpings of a party totally bereft of a new approach and apparently and inexplicably seemingly only interested in having its hands on the wheel as the bus finally crashes off the cliff.

And then ultimately we've got ScoMo, the caped crusader for so-called quiet Australians, the apparent champion of the disinterested, self-absorbed and indifferent staring out from behind the supposedly safe bubble at the point of being pricked.

When the water's rising above the floorboards, when the fire is at the door, no one will be giving a flying toss about jobs trapped in the past or balanced budgets, nor the smug comfort of a fat superannuation account.

Time has always been of the essence and the clock is now counting down.

Stupid is doing the same things over and over in expectation of different outcomes.

If there is agreement on anything surely, it's on that.