The clients have spoken: Gympie agent wins leading award

A GYMPIE real estate agent has been recognised state-wide with a prestigious award for those who provide excellent service.

Bonnie Hollander, of Agents2go, was awarded Agent of the Year by number one real estate ratings website RateMyAgent.

Ms Hollander said she was proud of her team.

"It's extremely rewarding to receive Queensland's Agent of the Year, and a true testament to the dedication of the Agents2go team and the reputation we've built in our beautiful town,” she said.

Now in its fifth year, the RMA Awards are the only ones in Australia that celebrate and recognise real estate agents and agencies that provide excellent client service, based primarily on customer satisfaction.

The win comes as a result of receiving the highest RMA rating across Queensland, which takes into account local vendor reviews, the proportion of properties sold, sale volume and total sales over 12 months.

"The Agent of the Year Awards is a night where the industry comes together to celebrate the most highly recommended agents and agencies in Australia,” RateMyAgent CEO Mark Armstrong said.

"Real estate is an ever-changing market, and those who choose to work in it are individuals who thrive in a competitive environment.

"We celebrate with all the nominees and winners, who include some of the best property professionals in the world, and look forward to seeing what's to come in the year ahead.”