TOP SHOT: Captain Lewis Waugh at the crease against Caboolture.
TOP SHOT: Captain Lewis Waugh at the crease against Caboolture. Connor Peckitt
The change Gold need as they hunt first win of the season

Rebecca Singh
by
12th Nov 2018 4:10 PM
Cricket: Despite a tough loss for Gympie Gold XI on Saturday, captain Lewis Waugh said there were still plenty of positives from the game.

Gympie went down to Caboolture by 13 runs but is hoping hoping to put measures in place to restore confidence.

"In the past three weeks we have played last year's top three sides but we just need to improve that little bit, train harder and I believe that we can win,” Waugh said.

"At training the focus will be on everyone hitting balls, being positive and practising to bat for a longer length of time.”

Opener Waugh made 14 runs in the first innings and 66 in the second.

With the side still chasing their first win of the season, confidence needs to return.

"We need a strong batting performance and having our full side available when that happens,” he said.

"The team is still enjoying their cricket, which is important.”

Brycen Mitchell ripped through the Caboolture batsmen, taking four wickets to give a chance.

"A couple of players had time in the middle and got some runs and our bowlers were really good,” he said.

"The younger players are still getting experience. We just need to get our batting right.”

This weekend the Gold will host Yandina at Albert Park for a two-day match starting on Saturday at 10.30am.

