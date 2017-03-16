The cat came back: Socks returns after house blaze

THE GAMBLE family had given up hope for their beloved cat, Socks, when their Lagoon Pocket home burned down on New Year's Day, but after two and a half months, Socks came home.

The story of the Kilkenny Cat rings true with the added coincidence of St Patrick's Day being the same week Socks came home.

The Kilkenny Cat is the story of a "tenacious fighter”, and Socks can certainly be considered tenacious.

In the aftermath of the fire's fury, the family counted their number and were lucky to all escape, had the fire flared up during the night, it would have been a tragedy.

The family managed to rescue two dogs and their four puppies from under the blazing house.

Days later, The family of six feared they had lost their beloved 14-month-old cat Socks, named because of his white feet contrasting with his grey body.

Days turned to weeks, then to months, and the family had given up.

Col Gamble said there was one glimmer which kept the family hoping.

Not long after the fire, Socks was spotted, meowing loudly amidst the ashes of the Gamble's destroyed home.

"We did see the cat one night after the fire. He was right in the middle of the ashes of the house.

"He was walking around meowing very loudly. When we walked towards him he ran away.”

Two and a half months after the fire, the family were still leaving food at the property, just in case Socks was hanging around.

"We dropped by twice a day to drop food for other animals and we would put food out for him,” Mr Gamble said.

"Last time we saw him, the house was on fire, he jumped over the second story balcony, 3.6metres high.

"The whole house was on fire when he jumped out, he must have been running around crazy inside.

"He was running when he hit the ground.

"They do have nine lives they say.”

Col with family Lincoln, Rylee and wife Renae Gamble standing in the remains of their house after the fire. Renee Albrecht

Mr Gamble said one of the neighbours did a letter drop up and put up flyers about the area, but got no response.

"We had given up on him. We really didn't know.”

Mr Gamble said he visited the same neighbour on Wednesday when the unbelievable happened.

"Yesterday we called into the neighbours on a totally different matter.

"I was driving up the driveway and he came running down after me.

"It was late yesterday afternoon. He sat in the dark away from us, he was timid and scared.

"We got him home and put him in a cage but he wouldn't let anyone near him.

"You can tell he is a little traumatised.”

Mr Gamble said the family were emotional at his return, and so were the rest of the pets.

"We put him in the carport with his brother. He laid on the ground and his brother came straight over and started licking him like nothing had happened.

"Our two dogs, a jack russell and a maltese were excited, they ran over to him and licked him.

"They were super excited. It fairly emotional for us. They really couldn't believe he was back.

"He is very pall, see his backbone and stuff like that. He's very hungry. We haven't let him out of the house yet. Leaving him in there to get used to the place.

"The only thing we got out of the fire was ourselves and our animals.”

Mr Gamble said the cause of the house fire is still unknown and plans are underway to rebuild.

He said things will be finalised closer to the end of the month, once paperwork is finalised.

"We still don't know. It's been put down as an undetermined arson event.

"We are hoping to finalise plans and prices in the next few weeks.

"We'll be building it on the exact same spot.

"We were hoping we would start building and the cat would come back.

"But as the song goes, the old cat came back.”