The case of the man who would not stop talking (and other strange tales from the Gympie court)

Arthur Gorrie
| 9th Aug 2017 6:13 PM
Drugs and utensils were a big part of the business in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.
The man who would not stop talking

IT TOOK more than volume control to stop a man who talked almost non-stop during much of his appearance in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Jamie Lee William Deacon, who is on remand, appeared via video link from jail and indicated he would plead guilty to 26 charges, including burglary, stealing and other matters. When Magistrate Mr Graham Hillan told Deacon to stop talking over the top of proceedings, Deacon, 24, of Gympie responded: "But I'm just saying, your honour...” and continued to speak. He claimed he needed to be free in order to be with his partner. Eventually Mr Hillan directed a court official to turn down the volume on the video link.

Mr Hillan remanded Deacon to appear again in the court on August 25. As the video link was terminated, Deacon could be seen still talking and gesturing to the court.

Beach raids

at Rainbow

TWO men appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on separate drug matters on Monday following police raids at Rainbow Beach on July 6.

Bruce William Plant, 47, pleaded guilty to possessing a pipe he had used for smoking marijuana and Groves, 21, pleaded guilty to possessing less than 1g of marijuana and implements.

Asked if they had anything to say in their defence, each said "No, your honour”. Magistrate Graham Hillan noted Plant's record and fined him $500. He also noted Groves' lack of previous and placed him on a $500 good behaviour bond for four months, with no conviction recorded.

'Deplorable record,' complex sentence

A MAN described by a Gympie magistrate as having a "deplorable” drug crime history has pleaded guilty to a string of offences committed while he was on parole and subject to other suspended sentences.

Michael John Spies, 31, of Mothar Mountain, pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing drug items and a restricted drug used for cutting methamphet- amine on September 18, 2015 and breaching bail on January 18, 2016.

Spies also pleaded guilty to failing to dispose of a syringe safely on the same day. Spies was sentenced to three months jail, also suspended. During sentencing Magistrate Graham Hillan said: "One would suggest you not re-offend.”

The court was told sentencing was complicated by the fact that the offences were committed between two lots of sentencing on other matters.

Mr Hillan noted Spies had served "a number of terms in jail on drug matters”. On July 2, 2015, Spies had been sentenced to six months suspended for three years and five days later he had been sentenced to concurrent jail with parole, before the offences dealt with in the court on Monday. On July 25 this year the Supreme Court had jailed Spies for three years, suspended for three years with three years probation.

"I was going to consider jail,” Mr Hillan said, noting that prior to the offences, Spies had been jailed with immediate parole and was now on a sentence suspended until next year.

Mr Hillan noted the complexity of the situation and suspended Monday's concurrent sentence for 12 months, warning Spies not to re-offend.

Gympie Times

Topics:  drugs gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court

