The caravans are coming and Imbil is glad to see them

ALL SMILES: Imbil is forgotten no more as businesses prepare for big holiday crowds during the coming school break, especially along the Yabba Creek swimming spots.

ALL SMILES: Imbil is forgotten no more as businesses prepare for big holiday crowds during the coming school break, especially along the Yabba Creek swimming spots. LEEROY TODD

IMBIL is being "discovered” as a holiday destination, according to increasingly optimistic Imbil, which for many years has enjoyed a growing reputation among campers and caravanners.

And the town's businesses can hardly wait, especially the people at the Imbil Camping Retreat, formerly the Island Reach Camping Resort.

The retreat's new managers, Cheryl Trotter and Brett Officer, were out of town yesterday.

They were shopping for caravans to add to the retreat's accommodation facilities.

And that sort of optimism has become infectious in tourism-dependent Imbil.

Coffee shops, a new bakery, the hotel and grocery store, fishing supply outlet and a full range of eateries are all looking forward to the return of all those customers who used to be a big part of what kept the town afloat.

And they are coming back, Cheryl Trotter said yesterday.

"The weekends are just so busy,” she said.

"Every weekend we have upwards of 70 or 100 people, all turning up on Fridays.

"We opened on June 15 and we may have 20 during the week.

"But then it goes crazy at the weekend,” she said.

"We've got a lot of plans.

"Cabins are going in next year and new amenities.

"We're making the place environmentally friendly and we plan to recycle everything.

"It's getting better all the time,” she said.

The managers are working for new owners Brooke Bastien and Leigh Murphy, who have already begun extensive renovations of the beautiful 4.87ha property, right on the banks of Yabba Creek.

A playground area and a pool are also on the medium term horizon.

"We very much want to keep the natural feel that is here already,” MrsBastien said, soon after buying the property earlier this year.

"It will be a family park. We want to have an atmosphere where people come and relax and have a holiday.”

It sounds simple, but MrsBastien says that is what a holiday is all about.

Mr Officer was equally enthusiastic when he was interviewed.

"The last few weeks has just been a head spin for what is possible here,” he said.

And some of that sense of possibility is already there.

Imbil real estate agent Ron Jeffery said a busy visitor season would be a welcome boost for the district, with good numbers expected at the retreat, as well as at Borumba Deer Park and the Borumba Dam Camping Ground nearby.