The campaign to save Pomona's historic theatre

THE Pomona Majestic Theatre is facing the prospect of a final curtain call amid ongoing financial struggles.

CLICK HERE: The ghost that haunts the Pomona Majestic Theatre.

The combination community hall and silent film cinema, which opened in 1921 and may be the last of its kind in the world, could be forced to close its doors if it does not receive enough community support.

Majestic Theatre committee President Cherry Bright said the volunteers are hard-pressed to stay on top of the bills.

"The Majestic Theatre is not-for profit, owned by the community and operated entirely by volunteers," she said.

"It is the last authentic silent film theatre in the whole world.

"Monthly expenses to keep our doors open are too high.

"We're actively trying to save our theatre, because it's a really big piece of local, national and international history."

The Majestic Theatre may have to close its doors if it does not receive community support. Renee Albrecht

As part of their bid for revitalisation, the committee has organised a series of upcoming events to be hosted at the theatre, including a dance party featuring the likes of Cheap Fakes and Bearfoot on Saturday, March 3.

Ms Bright said they will also host the inaugural Pomona Music Muster across the March 9-11 weekend.

The indoor concert will see performances by local talents including Phil Emmanuel, The Dennis Sisters, Dan Horne and Strangest Dreamers, with all proceeds going towards saving the theatre.

"The idea behind these events is that we're trying to bring young people back to the theatre, and offer something for everyone" she said.

"Our aim is to get people through the door to enjoy this place and help us stay up and running."

Ms Bright said the theatre's regular, year-round attractions will remain on offer for everyone to enjoy.

"We show silent films with our resident pianist doing live accompaniments every 2nd and 4th Saturday, coinciding with the Pomona Markets.

"Our silent films are precious.

"They show the lifestyle, heritage and culture of the 1920's, and the history of cinema."

Former owner and current pianist Ron West said his love runs deep for the theatre he has kept for over 40 years.

"I, with my late partner Mandy, ran the place from 1973," the 85-year-old said.

"It means a lot to me because it's a time warp, you walk through these doors and you're transported back to the 1920's.

"It's unique for anyone visiting the Sunshine Coast area.

"It's the only place you can go in the world to see a silent film in an authentic setting.

"It's a beautiful theatre, and we love it."

Visit https://www.themajestictheatre.com.au/ for more on coming events.