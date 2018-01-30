The burglary that 'wasn't' and dope grower's last chance

TWIST: The law took an unusual turn or two in Gympie Magistrates Court.

TWIST: The law took an unusual turn or two in Gympie Magistrates Court. John Weekes

Bond for different kind of burglary

A WOMAN stole a doona she thought was partly hers during a burglary she did not think was wrong, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

The woman, who cannot be named because of domestic violence issues, said the victim was her estranged husband.

She had visited him "to collect some kids' toys" and returned later, entering through an open back door to take the doona, between March 4 and 13 last year.

She had waited until the man was absent because he intimidated her and their relationship had been "a very controlling one," her solicitor said. The house is subject to a property settlement.

The doona cover was partly the woman's, but not the doona, the court was told.

"You've pleaded guilty to a serious offence; it won't look good on your history," magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

But he accepted the woman had not intended to do anything illegal.

He placed her on a $600 good behaviour bond for nine months. No conviction was recorded.

'Last chance' fine

A MARY Valley man has been given a "last chance" fine of $1000 after he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to marijuana production and possession charges.

Heath John Ramshaw, 25, pleaded guilty to producing and possessing the drug and possessing implements and scales used in drug offences when police raided his home in Melawondi Rd on November 14.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Ramshaw previous fines had not deterred him and his penalty yesterday was his last chance before other punishments would be imposed.