The brutal reactions to that 'Open Letter' to Gympie council

'That letter' tells the truth

THE Open Letter to the Mayor from "A Group of Gympie Business Owners” (The Gympie Times, Tuesday June 25) excited the interest of many readers.

Like the authors of the letter, I attended the Economic Development meeting held at the Civic Centre on Wednesday, June 12. And I can confirm the claim in the letter that, of the about 120 business people present, roughly 90 per cent of them claimed that "....the Planning and Development section of the council....is a major problem for existing business and new business coming to this shire”.

My recollection is that every workshop group leader reported that the number one issue emerging from their discussion was dissatisfaction with the Planning Department. The criticism was so strident and so consistent that I felt some sympathy for attending staff who must have been terribly embarrassed by such sustained, negative feedback.

While the Open Letter could have been improved by some serious editing of both content and expression, it certainly conveyed truthfully the frustration expressed by the business community at the meeting.

Since the meeting, the mayor has pointed to the overriding State Government regulatory parameters in regard to the planning process; and the position of the council as the "meat in the sandwich” when it comes to dealing with development applications. This, understandably, by way of defending his staff in the Planning Department.

And, since the publication of the Open Letter, there has been published support for the authors but also for the Mayor and the Planning Department.

Two in the latter category were the "low blow” letter from a satisfied Al Corbet, Head of the Corbet Group, and the savage, "ad hominem” retort by Wayne Plant of Southside. As well, there was some grandmotherly advice for the Mayor from an apparently well-meaning former adversary, Marlene Owen.

But as for the letter itself and the claims it truthfully made about "the Winter of Discontent” in the business community, one is reminded of the old adage "Where there's smoke, there's fire.”

And for the Mayor and the council it would appear to be a clear case of "Deny it or ignore it at your peril.”

Merv Welch,

The Palms

Time to tighten the purse-strings

WITH the latest horrendous rate rises in our shire, significant unsigned (out of fear of reprisals) Letters to the Editor regarding the affairs of our council and the support of the Mayor in the letters column by his neighbourhood cheer squad, I thought I would make a few points that may be pertinent.

There are at least 37 vacant shops in the Mary St precinct, with four vacated just last weekend. Many more are struggling to keep their heads above water. This is not helped by high taxing/rating levels of government. Every dollar bled from our not-affluent community is a dollar not available to be spent in our shops.

Our Mayor spruiks a 1.8 per cent across-the-board rate rise. The reality is that 49 per cent of ratepayers have had an increase averaging 8 per cent. This gives a net average increase of 6 per cent.

At least 40 of senior council staff, including two directors don't even live in the shire. At an average salary of some $150,000 p.a. this equates to at least $6 million of our money going straight out of the shire to be spent in other areas. Add to that the cost of maintaining their cars that are all a part of employment packages and we are seriously being ripped off. Just think what an extra $6 million would mean to our local economy.

Add to that the fact that people who do not live in the area would not have the same loyalty to the area and would merely just do their jobs by the book. Nothing wrong with that but this does not foster community spirit.

It is past time that our council either had an independent productivity consultant go through all the departments and make them lean, mean and efficient or, there is an administrator appointed as we can not afford to continue the way we are going.

Just take the "Communications Department”, a polite name for the "spin doctors”. Seven years ago it did not exist and now there are seven in the department producing all the propaganda supporting the council's actions/inactions as the case may be.

These are the ones who promulgated a rate rise of "just” 1.8 per cent - smoke and mirrors. They are the ones who put out the publicity release that the rate increase was all down to the costs of cleaning the public toilets. Now this amount was $200,000 additional due to an earlier under-costed contract and certainly does not account for the additional $4 million-plus we are being gouged in additional rates. This is the department that produces the propaganda magazine Roundup every three months and is certainly worth a look at for cost cutting in my opinion. At least $7 million plus on costs and perks. That alone would negate the rate rise for this year and I am sure there are many more examples once someone gets inside and audits what is going on.

It is high time that our representatives on the council got out of their well-padded seats, walked the town and surrounding communities and actually talk to real people and feelthe hurt and angst at the perceived stupidity of the decisions/lack of decisions being foisted upon us. I don't think most of them should waste their time turning up for the next election and save us booting them out of their overly well-paid sinecures.

Finally, the end result operationally of any organisation comes from the example and expectations set by the top - if the CEO, not matter how well-meaning, just can't get it right and those below just want to keep their jobs, then maybe it is time for a change at the top.

Tony Jakeman,

Gympie