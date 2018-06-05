Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MOURNING: Tony Brady, brother of slain Rainbow Beach man Peter Brady with Peter Brady's photograph.
MOURNING: Tony Brady, brother of slain Rainbow Beach man Peter Brady with Peter Brady's photograph. Craig Warhurst
News

The brutal family murder this region will never forget

Arthur Gorrie
by
5th Jun 2018 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Peter Brady, murdered by his father-in-law in 2008.
Peter Brady, murdered by his father-in-law in 2008. Contributed

Father shot dead

Kind tributes flow in for family man

A plaque dedicated to the murdered firie will always be on the side of one of the brigade's trucks, no matter how many times the vehicles are replaced.

Murder remand

Mr Brady's best mate, brigade captain Liam Gray will make sure of that.

Beach town says farewell

"It'll be the Peter Brady fire truck,” he said.

And Mr Brady will always have a seat overlooking the beach from Phil Rogers Park, another memorial from those who still miss him.

That is where the town and his many friends from many places will gather to remember him on the 10th anniversary of his death, on June 30.

"I was very good mates with Peter.”

Murderer Phill Scott at a Mary Valley Rattler.re-enactment
Murderer Phill Scott at a Mary Valley Rattler.re-enactment

"He was a very good bloke, very much Rainbow's favourite son.”

The life of Peter Brady, who had lived in the town since he was five, came to a sudden and shocking end when he was shot dead by his father in law, retired Gympie funeral director Philip Tonal Scott.

Raised by his grandparents, he worked as a young helper in Ruth and Milton Modin's general store, now Sea Salt @ Rainbow.

Cpt Gray said he met Peter Brady while helping in his parents' IGA supermarket at the other end of town.

"I came up for three months, 14 years ago, to help Mum and Dad start up the shop,” he said.

"I met him when he came to work at the IGA for my parents and we got on really well, fishing in the afternoon, crabbing, camping out, everything Rainbow Beach is about.”

Peter had been Rainbow Beach fire chief for 12 years when he died.

"He introduced me to the fire brigade, of which I am now captain,” Liam said.

"He was always happy to have a laugh with anyone and always helped anyone in every way he could. "

IGA co-owner Matt O'Connell described Mr Brady as "the most wonderful, caring, honest and unique human being.”

"He had time for everyone.

"It absolutely devastated the whole community as well as his family.

"He had two children, a son and daughter,” Mr O'Connell said.

Mr O'Connell said Peter Brady's extended family includes many Beach residents and visitors and they will all be welcome at his memorial seat in the park.

"It will be good for us to get together and remember him,” Mr O'Connell said.|Mr Brady was murdered when he went to collect the last of his belongings from the family home after the breach up of his marriage to his killer's daughter.

Read more about the murder that rocked Rainbow Beach and broke its heart:

Legal team fails to front court

Committal hearing for shooting murder

Memorial for Brady supported

Accused son's evidence on murder

Dead man shot in back: court

Scott to be tried bullet struck at an angle

Scott convicted of murder

Family relief as justice served

Scott loses murder appeal

Brady clan's hell is over

gun crime gympie crime murder peter brady philip scott rainbow beach
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie truckie mauled in feral cat attack

    Gympie truckie mauled in feral cat attack

    News A Gympie man is in shock after a cat the size of a cattle dog attacked him at Kybong on the weekend

    • 5th Jun 2018 3:48 PM
    Gympie photogs urged to snap up some paradise

    Gympie photogs urged to snap up some paradise

    News Photos of K'Gari to be compiled in calendar

    29 jobs listed in Gympie now

    29 jobs listed in Gympie now

    News Looking for work in Gympie? Check out these offers

    'Just thievery': council app fee could hit 2800 homeowners

    premium_icon 'Just thievery': council app fee could hit 2800 homeowners

    Council News Wastewater service agents frustrated by new charge to lodge reports.

    Local Partners