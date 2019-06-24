The brain hack that increases fitness

It costs more than a sports car, and looks like a prop out of the Matrix - but according to its developers the Vasper machine is the next thing in fitness. Find out how it works.

The only one of its kind in Australia the space aged exercise machine based at Quantum Health Solutions Bundall is designed to "hack the brain" back into health.

After discovering the machine five years ago in Dallas, Linda McClure founder of Quantum Health Solutions saw potential for the $100,000 machine to be used for a variety of therapeutic needs.

The machine is being used for a range of therapeutic needs. Picture: Jerad Williams

"The machine was being used to help heart surgery patients during rehab, which allowed these people who were somewhat fragile to reap the benefits of a high intensity workout," Ms McClure told the Bulletin.

The Vasper is based on three principles - compression technology, cooling and interval training.

Working on a seated cross trainer, client's thighs and biceps are encased in pressure cuff similar to those used for taking blood pressure.

It’s the only one in Australia. Picture: Jerad Williams

The cuffs are calibrated to a pressure designed to not restrict blood flow in a negative way, but enough to keep the body from dissolving the lactic build up.

Compression and cooling through the cuffs create the effect of a high intensity (anaerobic) exercise without the time, effort, and muscle damage it takes to achieve the same results according to Ms McClure.

OTHER NEWS

REVEALED: First look at $15m 'Central Park'

What controversial cruise ship terminal will look like

Big Brother star: 'My heart is breaking'

"When you exercise you need to exercise for a long time to get that burn and the lactic acid build up, but of course for a person who is recovering that is a negative experience," she said.

"Instead we have got a machine here that bio-hacks your brain thinking you have done a whole lot more exercise than you have done, so in 21 minutes of exercise your body will dump the equivalent of the anabolic steroids of a two hour work out."

The space age machine’s display. Picture: Jerad Williams

Clients include those recovering from surgery, top athletes and retirees.

Now the only one in Australia, Ms McClure hopes to expand her studio with multiple machines and open up an additional studio in Brisbane.

"It is a big dream but I want people to be able to take charge of their health through preventive maintenance whatever condition they may be in.

"Instead of feeling tired and sore, clients leave energised and rejuvenated," she said.