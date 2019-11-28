The Borg reveals reason behind political comeback

SPRING INTO ACTION: Former Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg announced his return to politics.

PERENNIALLY popular politician Lawrence Springborg announced his return to public life this week, following persistent pressure from his local community.

The former state member for the Southern Downs named himself as a mayoral candidate for the local government nominations in Goondiwindi next year.

The decision comes as a surprise to many after the long-serving politician formally retired from state government in December 2016.

"I was closing that chapter of my political and public life, hoping to move onto the next one, whatever that may be," Mr Springborg said.

"But it just so happened that this might be that next chapter."

Mr Springborg explained he wanted to take his time, working his land and spending time with his family, before deciding whether he would put his hand up for local council.

"I have a great desire and vocation to serve," Mr Springborg said.

"But you don't want to make decisions straight away, because it looks like you haven't settled and had the time to think about it."

Residents of Goondiwindi, however, begged to differ.

Mr Springborg recalled dozens of individuals approaching him on the street, telling him there was still more he could do for his community.

"They said to me, 'You know how government works, you have the connections, and you have the experience of running a business. Don't underestimate the value of experience,''" he said.

"And I've been saying, probably wrongly, 'Not now, I don't think so,'"

"But it got me thinking."

Goondiwindi Regional Council is heading in the right direction, Mr Springborg thought, but with their current mayor stepping down at the end of his term, the opportunity was there to play a role in the area's continued prosperity.

"Everyone always wants improvements here and there but generally people are quite comfortable with the direction we're pushing toward," he said.

"I've been here a long time, I'm fourth generation, and I have a role to play.

"I'm grateful so many people continued to talk to me and they've really encouraged me to take this step."

Mr Springborg said, if nominated and elected, he hoped to simply feed back the advice those people gave to him.

"We need a competent council that makes sure we get the most value out of every ratepayers' dollar," he said.

"We need to keep things at an affordable level and deliver good services for people in our area, ensure we have good relationships with other levels of government and make it easy and comfortable and inviting for people to do business with council.

"That's the reputation the council has here, and that's what I would want to build on."