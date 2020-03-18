The Block reveals filming decision

Scott Cam and Shelley Craft are spotted filming some scenes for The Block. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM

Scott Cam and Shelley Craft are spotted filming some scenes for The Block. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM

Producers have announced filming of the reality TV show The Block is continuing with photos emerging this morning of host Scott Cam on the show's building site.

Cam and his co-host Shelley Craft were seen shooting scenes alongside contestants for season 16 of the popular Channel 9 renovation show in Melbourne, which normally goes to air in July or August, however this year's airdate is yet to be confirmed.

RELATED: PM announces historic new virus plan

RELATED: Follow all the latest coronavirus updates

In a statement released on nine.com.au, the show's executive producer and creator Julian Cress said construction was continuing but the site had been closed to anyone not essential to production.

Filming continues on The Block in Melbourne. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM

The decision was announced after a press conference by Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning where he announced banned indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and issued blanket "do not travel" advice for all Australians for the first time in history.

He also encouraged Australian's to practise "social distancing" by staying at least a metre-and-a-half apart and self-isolating where necessary.

Mr Cress said everyone on the set had watched the announcement.

"The Prime Minister was clear this morning that despite people's fears that they were just going to shut everything down. We can't" he said.

"It's really important as he said this morning, that construction sites remain open."

Mr Cress said The Block was an "economic entity" not just a construction site, employing many freelancers and "people who need to feed their children".

Filming continues on The Block in Melbourne as Scott Cam and Shelley Craft are spotted filming some scenes. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM

"We are going to follow all of the practices and all of the advice that has been given, we are practising social distancing, we are putting into effect everything that has been suggested from the beginning and we will continue to put things into effect as that advice gets updated, but for now, we want to continue," he told nine.com.au.

"I'm not going to sit here today and pretend that I know we can get to the end, because things are changing every day, but we are going to give it a hell of a shot."

It's understood filming for the series began in late February.

The show is being filmed in the bayside suburb of Brighton.

The apartments are being built on a reported $15 million block of land, which the network purchased in April last year, along the foreshore of the prestigious Port Phillip Bay.