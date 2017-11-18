The big picture of a small world

EARTHRISE: The photo of Earth, from the Moon, which is still helping change the world.

IF WE could all take a step back and see things in perspective, it might be a different world altogether.

That's the view of American-born near-Gympie resident Richard Whitehurst, who wants more people to experience what we might call the astronauts' epiphany.

It is the experience of many of those who have ventured beyond the Earth's atmosphere, to find themselves seeing everything differently from way up there.

"We went to the Moon as technicians; we returned as humanitarians,” said one astronaut, Edgar Mitchell, on his return to Earth in 1971.

And they returned as philosophers and environmentalists and people who had suddenly seen from afar the fragility of our existence, on a tiny speck of blue that could

hide behind the thumb

of an astronaut's space suit glove.

BIG PICTURE: Co-founder of the Overview Institute of Australia Richard Whitehurst, in Gympie promoting a new perspective on life, the universe and everything. Renee Albrecht

Mr Whitehurst calls it the Overview Effect, and says he has been inspired by the people behind the American Overview Institute, a body aimed at promoting a broader view of humanity and its role.

He spoke to The Gympie Times at the Soma Soma cafe, near the Old Gympie Railway Station.

And that will be the venue next Thursday between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, when he presents his plan to promote the big picture in Australia.

He and colleague Linda Castree have linked up with the US Overview Institute and has its blessing to establish the Overview Institute of Australia.

"They're connected with a lot of astronauts,” he said of the American body.

"And with neuroscientists and cultural historians.

"They've been moved by what they know of the very powerful experience of people who have seen the Earth from space,” he said.