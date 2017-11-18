Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

The big picture of a small world

EARTHRISE: The photo of Earth, from the Moon, which is still helping change the world.
EARTHRISE: The photo of Earth, from the Moon, which is still helping change the world.
Arthur Gorrie
by

IF WE could all take a step back and see things in perspective, it might be a different world altogether.

That's the view of American-born near-Gympie resident Richard Whitehurst, who wants more people to experience what we might call the astronauts' epiphany.

It is the experience of many of those who have ventured beyond the Earth's atmosphere, to find themselves seeing everything differently from way up there.

"We went to the Moon as technicians; we returned as humanitarians,” said one astronaut, Edgar Mitchell, on his return to Earth in 1971.

And they returned as philosophers and environmentalists and people who had suddenly seen from afar the fragility of our existence, on a tiny speck of blue that could

hide behind the thumb

of an astronaut's space suit glove.

BIG PICTURE: Co-founder of the Overview Institute of Australia Richard Whitehurst, in Gympie promoting a new perspective on life, the universe and everything.
BIG PICTURE: Co-founder of the Overview Institute of Australia Richard Whitehurst, in Gympie promoting a new perspective on life, the universe and everything. Renee Albrecht

Mr Whitehurst calls it the Overview Effect, and says he has been inspired by the people behind the American Overview Institute, a body aimed at promoting a broader view of humanity and its role.

He spoke to The Gympie Times at the Soma Soma cafe, near the Old Gympie Railway Station.

And that will be the venue next Thursday between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, when he presents his plan to promote the big picture in Australia.

He and colleague Linda Castree have linked up with the US Overview Institute and has its blessing to establish the Overview Institute of Australia.

"They're connected with a lot of astronauts,” he said of the American body.

"And with neuroscientists and cultural historians.

"They've been moved by what they know of the very powerful experience of people who have seen the Earth from space,” he said.

Gympie Times
'State candidates must stand up against Mayor, CEO'

'State candidates must stand up against Mayor, CEO'

'Use your own brain and heart and stop following the mob'

'I am angry': Student banned from attending formal

FORMAL: Jacob Cauchi didn't get to go to his formal in Gympie.

It was meant to be his night of nights

Political pasts of our candidates revealed

POLITICAL POWERS: Candidates Tony Perrett (LNP), Tracey McWilliam (ALP) and Chelle Dobson (ONP) come from diverse political backgrounds.

Diverse history for local nominees.

Gympie traffic study underway: councillor

Traffic backed up on the Bruce Hwy, Gympie

The traffic study for Gympie is about three quarters complete.

Local Partners