Dean Walsh
‘The big guy needed another angel’

Steph Allen
27th Dec 2019 5:43 PM | Updated: 6:16 PM
TRIBUTES from heartbroken friends and family have poured onto Facebook after the tragic death of 23-year-old Cracow man, Dean Walsh.

Mr Walsh was found dead in his car, after it crashed down an embankment just out of Theodore.

The car was found on its roof just after 7.20am on Tuesday on Gibbs Road.

Mr Walsh was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen in Theodore about 6am that day.

His friends and family took to Facebook groups from across the region, seeking ­information on his whereabouts from the public.

One family member ­described his disappearance as "extremely unusual ­behaviour" and explained the community was "worried sick'.

It is unclear when exactly the crash took place with Queensland police stating it could have happened any time between December 22 and 24.

 

Tributes

Lisa Pallas: So so sad, thoughts go to his family in their time of grief.

Robyn F Pickering: Sad. Condolences to one and all.

Brooke Bain: Thoughts and prayers go out the Family.

Shekaylah Dodd: One of my good friends.

Peter Barb: RIP buddy. My deepest sincere condolences to families and friends. So young

Michael Barb: Work is not gunna be the same with out you man thanks for training me up at work and thanks for the good memories we did have gone too soon prays to your mum and rest of the fam.

Katherine Orszaski: So very sad prayers and love to family and friends during this sad and difficult time xoxo.

Trace Long: RIP my little cousin.

Cherylee Pointon Voss: I'm so so sorry.

Todd Murphy: Sorry to hear Trace, it's always a sad day when the big guy needs another Angel.

Lauren Gurnick: I'm so sorry to hear this Trace. My thoughts are with you and your family.

