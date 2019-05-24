The bests spots to hook onto a giant snapper

Glenn Thomas caught this 118cm cobia on an overnighter to Double Island Point. It went for a pilchard floater.

Glenn Thomas caught this 118cm cobia on an overnighter to Double Island Point. It went for a pilchard floater. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Creeks and rivers

WITH the weather not knowing what it is doing, plenty of anglers headed for the river systems to get their fishing fix.

Heading north to Maryborough and around River Heads has been worth the trip with some nice jew reported.

Live baits of herring and prawns have been quickly taken, with most fish over legal and some well over the metre mark.

Glenn Thomas caught this 118cm cobia on an overnighter to Double Island Point. It went for a pilchard floater. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Do not forget your bag and size limits. The minimum size is 75cm and you can only keep two.

For those fishing the drains there have been some good threadfin taken and with the bigger tides from the full moon, the drains have been really emptying so captures have only increased.

Live baits have been getting smashed but for those who love to throw a lure the Chasebaits Flick Prawn have been a winner, these lures have to be one of the most realistic prawn profiles on the market at the moment.

Parker Spittal, who has been putting in a big effort of late learning the tactics about lures , line and leaders, with one of a number of barramundi he caught at Lake Monduran. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Back down the coast, Teebar and Kauri Creeks have been good for a feed with some nice flathead on the chew.

Soft plastics have been going really well with the pinks and reds with a nice long tail seeming to be very popular, give the Berkley Powerbait Nemesis pink a go, a personal favourite of mine.

For the whiting anglers, numbers have been down a little but the fish that have been taken have been excellent quality. Fishing the banks around the start of the runout tide seems to be the most productive.

Callum Scott with a couple of quality coral trout which he caught on live yakkas at Sunshine Reef. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Bream are really starting to come on as we move into the cooler months. Fishing very lightly weighted prawns around structure has seen plenty of 30cm plus fish taken.

Offshore

ON THE offshore scene, for those that managed to time the weather right, Double Island Reefs have again turned it on.

Sweetlip, bigger moses perch, tusk fish, pearl perch, snapper and cobia were all on the chew.

The cobia are really increasing in size as they do at this time of the year so fish over the 10kg mark are not uncommon.

With the full moon last weekend snapper sizes and capture increased with some nice fish taken around North reef and the closer reefs around Noosa such as Sunshine and Halls Reefs.

Jew Shoal has again proved itself with some of the biggest pelagics for the year taken there, last week saw a 30kg spanish mackerel landed.

Tuna schools are still around with most of the fish seen from shore feeding being mack tuna, there is still the odd longtail but numbers have started to drop.

Up north there are still plenty on offer, anglers that fished Platypus Bay on the inside of Fraser Island managed to get onto some quality fish.

Beaches

ON THE beach, the call is the tailor are coming, with small schools of larger choppers showing up between Teewah and Double Island.

Pilchards have been the number one baits with some anglers changing to slugs like the Halco Twisty when there is a decent school.

Trevally have also been in numbers with some quality giant trevally taken up around Inskip.

Fishing Inskip can be tough with the bigger tides so be prepared to spend a bit of time rebaiting and casting with all the sweep.

For the family, the inside of Double Island has been great with protection from the wind, this is the ideal place for the children.

Dart and smaller whiting have been plentiful with prawns, worms and pippies the ideal baits.

For up-to-date reports, visit fishing noosa.com.au.

Drop into Davo's Tackle World and Davo's Boating and Outdoor in Noosa, and Davo's Northshore Bait & Tackle at Marcoola for all the right equipment, bait and advice to get you catching.