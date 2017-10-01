The best way to work up a sweat this Summer

John Southern is undertaking a brand new bootcamp class here in Gympie.

With the Summer months just around the corner, there's never been a better time to kick the kilos and get into shape.

But if the idea of slaving away in the gym drives you up the wall, there's always another way to improve your health while enjoying yourself.

It's why personal trainer John Southern from Jetts Gympie is organising a series of bootcamps to be held at Albert Park starting on October 10.

"I'm hoping to get about 10 or 20 people there for each session," he said.

"And that's for both members of Jetts and outside as well."

Having run bootcamps in the past, Mr Southern feels that Albert Park presents itself as a great space for classes.

"It's on flat ground, it's safe and it's out in the open," he said.

The classes themselves are described as high-intensity and running for roughly an hour or so.

But Mr Southern is clear to point out that the experience can be individually tailored for all manner of fitness types.

"In a group situation you'll maybe have people who are really fit - they'll train five times a week for example, he said.

"And then you'll have people who are just starting to get off the couch after two years as well - and my job is to cater for all of those people."

It's adaptations and progressions, getting you used to the exercises in the first place and then slowly increasing the intensity and difficulty of said workout.

So for example, if you're not a lean mean push-up machine.

"You can break that down to where you're on your knees, or your backside is in the air a bit more - so you're taking the weight off your arms," Mr Southern added.

"And if you've got the strength and ability - you can add weights to the exercise, which is really good for your strength and endurance."

Mr Southern feels the Gympie climate and lifestyle is well suited to the boot-camp experience, with classes taking place in the late afternoon when most of the heat has left for the day.

And by working out in a group together, there's less apprehension then say - a solo jaunt to the gym.

The Gympie Bootcamp sessions will run every Tuesday and Thursday from 5.30pm, and cost $10 per session.

To get into contact, head to 'Gympie Bootcamps' on Facebook for more information.