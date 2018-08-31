The best spots to take Dad fishing for Father's Day

WHOOPER: at Jack Witek with his excellent Mangrove Jack caught in the Mooloolah River over the weekend.

Offshore

THE beautiful spring weather is here for the weekend, with some great fishing action in the dams, rivers and offshore. Let's hope all the dads have a great Fathers Day on Sunday.

Looking like an okay morning today followed by some choppy to rough conditions later with winds north to northeasterly 10 to 15 knots turning northwesterly 20 to 25 knots during the afternoon.

Eric Frei with a 62cm venus tuskfish caught out from Mooloolaba.

Winds increasing to 25 to 30 knots south of Noosa in the evening. Winds inshore northwesterly below 10 knots during the early morning. with seas around 1 metre, increasing to 1.5 to 2.5 metres during the afternoon or evening.

Tomorrow there will be better conditions as the day progresses with winds dropping out around midday. Sunday should have lighter southerly winds and good offshore conditions. Be ready to go as there have been good catches, North Reef pearl perch, moses perch hussar, venus tusk fish and some solid grass sweetlip.

Sam Pritchard with a nice Dusky Flathead and tailor from caught near the Cod Hole in the Maroochy River.

Snapper, grass sweetlip, moses perch and parrot from Murphy's. Keeper snapper and good sweetlip close in off Coolum around Old Women Island. Snapper and Sweetlip around Brays Rock.

Double Island Point reefs producing good quality snapper, some nice red emperor, pearl perch, moses perch, tusk fish and a number of quality cobia.

There's been grass sweetlip, cobia, cod, quality snapper and tusk fish from the Barwon Banks. Pearl perch, snapper, tusk fish, sweetlip, some real good quality red emperor, mulloway, moses perch and some quality gold spot cod, around the 15 and 22 nm East of Wide Bay Bar.

Aaron Hollier with his 4-year-old daughter catches her first ever bass going 39cm at Lake MacDonald.

Out and around Hervey Bay: Snapper, sweetlip, blackall, school mackerel, cod and golden trevally on most of the inshore reefs.

Good grassy sweetlip, blackall, coral trout, tuskfish, quality keeper snapper and cod have been taken off Roonies Point, Wathumba, also on the 25 Fathom Reef and in the Roy Rufus Artificial Reef. A few quality longtail tuna in Platypus Bay.

School mackerel and chopper tailor are feeding throughout the bay, on the Burrum 8 Mile and are taking metal slugs. Still a few school and Spanish mackerel from the fairway buoy, moon ledge and Six Mile Arch Cliffs.

Big longtails about Hervey bay the past few days has seen some crackers.

Some stonker queenfish in the Burrum River at the moment. Bream, bonito, school mackerel and tuna off the Urangan Jetty. Flathead off the beaches between Burrum Heads and Urangan. A few thread fin salmon, bream and reasonable flathead in the creeks that feed into the Strait. Keep trying for whiting around Gatakers Bay and Toogoom.

Estuaries and Beaches

Fraser Island: Sand whiting numbers will increase as they feed in the surf gutters and the flathead will be on the western beaches and creeks. Good dart in the low tide gutters and tailor right along the beach.

Jack Witekwitha nice jew caught at the Cod Hole recently

September is a great month to target some of the better quality and bigger tailor and dart feeding right along the beach and up towards Sandy Cape. Mulloway in the deeper gutters along the eastern beach, particularly overnight. Whiting, bream and good dart in the shallow gutters. On the western side of Fraser Island there's been plenty of whiting and catches of flathead and trevally, while in the creeks and the flats there's a few good solid bream bream and flathead.

Remember the tailor run closed season is in full swing and continues until 12pm September 30.

During the closure, the taking of all fin fish is prohibited within an area from a point 400m north of Waddy Point to a point 400m south of Indian Head, and 400m out to sea from low water. For more information visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au or call 13 25 23.

Rainbow Beach: Dart and good tailor in the gutters all along the beach from Inskip Point to Double Island Point. Mulloway and big tailor have been moving through the gutters particularly at night. Try for tailor at dawn and dusk and go for quality flathead in the deeper gutters.

Dart, whiting in the gutters through the day at Rainbow Beach, Double Island Point and Teewah Beach. A few good whiting, bream and dart up the beach and around Inskip Point.

Tin Can Bay is fishing well for a few good tailor whiting, plenty of good bream, big flathead and trevally.

Local dams and rivers: The deeper water in the main basin of Lake MacDonald is producing good bass. The fishing will improve with more good fish to be taken. Trolling the bubble trail and casting around the 3 Way area for schooling bass works well for good bass out of the Tiaro stretch of the Mary River Borumba Dam has had bass and saratoga caught in the shallow weed beds and around lilypads on surface walkers and purple spinnerbaits. Boondooma Dam has been fishing well for good saratoga and bass with the schooling fish feeding close to the bottom in many areas.

