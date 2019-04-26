The best spots to hunt a monster tuna

GOTCHA! Dan Penny from Melbourne caught and released this 67cm flathead in Lake Cooroibah while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari.

GOTCHA! Dan Penny from Melbourne caught and released this 67cm flathead in Lake Cooroibah while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari.

OFFSHORE

WITH the weather not playing the game over the Easter break, offshore anglers were a bit disappointed.

Conditions were pretty average with the open ocean no place for smaller craft.

Tuna numbers at the moment are great with big schools of mackerel and long tails feeding on large schools on rain bait and frog mouthed pilchards.

Gotcha - A quality Spanish mackerel, boated on a recent Cougar One charter to Sunshine Reef.

Anglers who got out from Noosa were able to tangle with some solid fish in the protected waters around Laguna Bay and Jew Shoal.

Mackerel are also around and some lucky anglers have also been able to pin a few in the bay.

For those that did try to fish the Sandy Strait and into Hervey Bay conditions were tough with the prevailing southerlies and large tides.

Gotcha - Jake Dyer won the $100 Davo's/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with these quality mangrove jacks which he caught while fishing with his dad in the upper Noosa River.

Conditions are hopefully due to moderate over the coming days giving an opportunity to get out amongst them.

Beaches

THE big full moon tides over Easter meant there was plenty of water movement through the Inskip Point area as anglers struggled to keep baits in the water with the sweep.

Fishing the high tide saw some nice trevally taken as they chased smaller baits in with the tide.

Tailor were also reported but number were low so do not get too excited.

Gotcha - Jack Sorger from Melbourne caught this nice longtail or northern bluefin tuna while on a Wild Thing 2 charter to Sunshine Reef.

Bream numbers are also starting to improve as we move to the cooler weather, fish over the 30cm mark are not uncommon.

The ever present dart were also in numbers with some bigger fish taken at the top of the tide.

Nice sized queenfish were also taken with fast moving slugs exciting an impulse bite.

Down on the Noosa North Shore the southerlies were a bit of a pain along with the larger swells, still there was plenty of white water to give the fish plenty of cover. Whiting were on the chew on the run out tide with worms, pippies and yabbies all ideal baits.

Rivers and creeks

IN TIN Can Bay, fishing the creeks is the best bet. With plenty of fresh in the systems having the crab pots in was a must.

Crab pots have been full but it seems like all the big ones are jennies at the moment, there are a few keepers amongst them and the reports have said they have been fairly full. Best baits have been fresh or frozen mullet.

Kauri Creek has been fishing well with mangrove jack feeding on bait running to the more saline waters.

Fishing darker coloured soft plastics and suspending hardbodies like the Jackall Squirrels around the rock bars has been paying off. Live bait have also been producing some nice fish.

Trevally have been very active with plenty of fish around Alligator Creek, the flats around Carlo Island, try smaller micro jigs on light gear and retrieved at speed.

The sand flats have also been good for whiting with the areas closer to sea holding more fish, freshly pumped yabbies have been the gun baits.

