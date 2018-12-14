The best option for anglers this weekend

AT THIS stage things are looking a bit uncertain for the weekend and all eyes will be on the movement of tropical Cyclone Owen.

It is expected to pass our area as a tropical low and will bring plenty of wind and rain with it.

The big question will be when it starts to affect the region, so please keep up to date with the latest forecast.

Gun angler Sam Bogiatzis caught and released this mangrove jack.

At this stage fishing is not looking like a great option for the weekend. However, it is a good time to do a bit of rod and reel maintenance. Give them the good old once over, replace any leaders or braid on the reels so when things settle down you will be ready to rock and roll.

You could sharpen or even replace trebles on your favourite lures.

Also, if we get the rain that is forecast when things settle down the big mud crabs should be on the move just in time for Christmas.

Andy Phipps from Phippsy's smooth water charters shows off the quality of flathead he has been catching on small soft plastics on very light line in the Noosa River.

You could get all the pots ready, ensure you have the pots and floats marked correctly and have your crab measure with you.

I also expect the big summer whiting to be around in good numbers in the coming weeks, on our open beaches and in the rivers and creeks, for the bait fishers live yabbies', small soldier crabs along with live worms will do the trick and for the lure anglers the small walk the dog style or even small clear poppers fished on very light leader is always plenty of fun. Plus if the rivers and creeks get a bit of a flush out we can look forward to plenty of new trees and structure in the deep holes which will be ideal to chase mangrove jack in the coming weeks.

Scotty's Tip: For boat owners, it's a great weekend to go over all your safety gear and ensure it's in good work order and check expiry dates on your flares and EPIRB's to ensure they are current.