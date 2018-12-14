Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MORETON MAGIC: Mad-keen angler Declan Wolfenden nailed this lovely dolphin fish trolling small pushers off Cape Moreton.
MORETON MAGIC: Mad-keen angler Declan Wolfenden nailed this lovely dolphin fish trolling small pushers off Cape Moreton.
News

The best option for anglers this weekend

by Scott Hillier
14th Dec 2018 11:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT THIS stage things are looking a bit uncertain for the weekend and all eyes will be on the movement of tropical Cyclone Owen.

It is expected to pass our area as a tropical low and will bring plenty of wind and rain with it.

The big question will be when it starts to affect the region, so please keep up to date with the latest forecast.

Gun angler Sam Bogiatzis caught and released this mangrove jack.
Gun angler Sam Bogiatzis caught and released this mangrove jack.

At this stage fishing is not looking like a great option for the weekend. However, it is a good time to do a bit of rod and reel maintenance. Give them the good old once over, replace any leaders or braid on the reels so when things settle down you will be ready to rock and roll.

You could sharpen or even replace trebles on your favourite lures.

Also, if we get the rain that is forecast when things settle down the big mud crabs should be on the move just in time for Christmas.

Andy Phipps from Phippsy's smooth water charters shows off the quality of flathead he has been catching on small soft plastics on very light line in the Noosa River.
Andy Phipps from Phippsy's smooth water charters shows off the quality of flathead he has been catching on small soft plastics on very light line in the Noosa River.

You could get all the pots ready, ensure you have the pots and floats marked correctly and have your crab measure with you.

I also expect the big summer whiting to be around in good numbers in the coming weeks, on our open beaches and in the rivers and creeks, for the bait fishers live yabbies', small soldier crabs along with live worms will do the trick and for the lure anglers the small walk the dog style or even small clear poppers fished on very light leader is always plenty of fun. Plus if the rivers and creeks get a bit of a flush out we can look forward to plenty of new trees and structure in the deep holes which will be ideal to chase mangrove jack in the coming weeks.

Catch Scott Saturday's at 5pm on CH7 for Creek to Coast and Thursday Nights at 6.25pm on Seven news with his Fishing report.

Scotty's Tip: For boat owners, it's a great weekend to go over all your safety gear and ensure it's in good work order and check expiry dates on your flares and EPIRB's to ensure they are current.

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Serious corruption risk in Queensland jails

    premium_icon Serious corruption risk in Queensland jails

    Crime A DAMNING report has revealed corruption is running rampant in Queensland jails, with instances of inappropriate relationships between prison staff and inmates.

    • 14th Dec 2018 12:38 PM
    Controversial welfare card trials to be extended

    premium_icon Controversial welfare card trials to be extended

    News “We’ve got a number of communities we’re thinking about."

    Near death experience with a truck on Neerdie Rd

    premium_icon Near death experience with a truck on Neerdie Rd

    News "I was within a whisker of being killed today”

    Local Partners